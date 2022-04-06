Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series – Premium performance at a great price

Xiaomi has released its Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro smartphones in South Africa, bringing incredible performance and value to the local market.
The Note 11 and Note 11 Pro offer an industry-leading balance of price and performance, and are therefore the best choice if you are in the market for a new smartphone.
Redmi Note 11
The Redmi Note 11 is an incredible mid-range smartphone that stands out from its competition thanks to its cutting-edge 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, which offers a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother viewing and gaming.
The Note 11 also comes with an AI-powered quad rear camera that includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. This is complemented by a 13MP front camera that takes amazing selfies.
All of these awesome features are powered by 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
The Redmi Note 11 keeps on going throughout the day thanks to its 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W Pro fast charging – taking your phone from zero to 100% charge in an hour.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
|Display
|6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay 90Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 680
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 33W Pro fast charging
|Colours
|Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue
|Recommended Retail Price
|R5,299
Redmi Note 11 Pro
The Redmi Note 11 Pro stands out for its phenomenal photography capabilities, which are headlined by a 108MP primary lens.
This amazing camera is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor to offer truly flagship photographic capabilities. A powerful 16MP selfie camera completes the Note 11 Pro’s photography offering.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and transitions.
This display is powered by incredible hardware – including 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, MediaTek’s impressive Helio G96 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.
67W turbo charging means that you can charge your Redmi Note 11 Pro’s battery up to 51% in just 15 minutes.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
|Display
|6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay 120Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G96
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 67W turbo charging
|Colours
|Graphite Gray, Star Blue
|Price
|R6,499
Get your Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 today
Xiaomi’s new smartphones are available right now from partners such as Takealot, Vodacom, and MTN.
Additionally, if you buy either of these smartphones you’ll get a free subscription to YouTube Premium for two months – simply open YouTube, select the Xiaomi offer in YouTube Premium and follow the instructions to claim it.