Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series – Premium performance at a great price

Xiaomi has released its Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro smartphones in South Africa, bringing incredible performance and value to the local market.

The Note 11 and Note 11 Pro offer an industry-leading balance of price and performance, and are therefore the best choice if you are in the market for a new smartphone.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is an incredible mid-range smartphone that stands out from its competition thanks to its cutting-edge 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, which offers a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother viewing and gaming.

The Note 11 also comes with an AI-powered quad rear camera that includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. This is complemented by a 13MP front camera that takes amazing selfies.

All of these awesome features are powered by 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

The Redmi Note 11 keeps on going throughout the day thanks to its 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W Pro fast charging – taking your phone from zero to 100% charge in an hour.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 680 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh, 33W Pro fast charging Colours Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue Recommended Retail Price R5,299

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro stands out for its phenomenal photography capabilities, which are headlined by a 108MP primary lens.

This amazing camera is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor to offer truly flagship photographic capabilities. A powerful 16MP selfie camera completes the Note 11 Pro’s photography offering.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and transitions.

This display is powered by incredible hardware – including 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, MediaTek’s impressive Helio G96 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

67W turbo charging means that you can charge your Redmi Note 11 Pro’s battery up to 51% in just 15 minutes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay 120Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G96 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 67W turbo charging Colours Graphite Gray, Star Blue Price R6,499

Get your Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 today

Xiaomi’s new smartphones are available right now from partners such as Takealot, Vodacom, and MTN.

Additionally, if you buy either of these smartphones you’ll get a free subscription to YouTube Premium for two months – simply open YouTube, select the Xiaomi offer in YouTube Premium and follow the instructions to claim it.

Get your Redmi Note 11 smartphone from Vodacom.