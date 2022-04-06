SS Telecoms: The Leading value-added solutions distributor for ISPs and VoIP service providers

For the past 25 years, SS Telecoms (SST) has been a locally-based distributor of telephony solutions that catered to enterprises’ diverse communication needs across Africa.

Being on the frontlines of the fast-evolving and growing telecommunication industry meant SS Telecoms was ideally positioned to observe how the market’s needs for cutting-edge IP solutions have shifted.

Its focus on Telco, ISPs, and VoIP service providers has therefore led SS Telecoms to build a formidable reputation as the go-to partner across various applications in the ICT industry.

Comprehensive Service

With highly competent technical personnel, a sophisticated logistics network, impressive supply-chain management, and partnerships with the world’s best vendors, SS Telecoms makes good on its promise to deliver cutting-edge IP solutions to its customers.

From the initial quote phase to the implementation of the solution, it supports its customers every step of the way.

SST knows how critical every minute of a service provider’s day is and is therefore proud to offer its pre-configuration service to all its customers on any batch configuration of any product in its portfolio.

This means customers can now save time and money, and can connect with more clients. Additionally, due to its national stock holding in Centurion, Cape Town, and Durban, SST can even offer free delivery to customers.

Partners can now also get products from Yealink, MikroTik and Mercusys delivered directly to their doorstep at no additional cost!

SS Telecoms and its customers can also participate in the designing and procuring of tailor-made hardware solutions specific to individual customer requests through their specialised sourcing service.

Thanks to this service, should a partner require a unique ICT solution not catered for in the current market, SST can source, procure, import, and distribute any ICT equipment.

For more information on SS Telecoms, visit http://www.sstelecoms.com/ or contact the sales team on 012 664 4644.

Alternatively, you can send an email to [email protected]