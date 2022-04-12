How to save money with a smart home

The cost of living in SA has skyrocketed, with inflation projected at 4.9% in 2022. Rising electricity, food and fuel prices are expected to be the key sources of inflationary pressure this year.

With this in mind, it is vital for South Africans to save money where they can and become more energy efficient to minimise cost implications.

Engineering Executive at CBI-electric: low voltage, Dr Andrew Dickson says that smart home devices, like those in the CBI Astute Range, can assist cash-strapped consumers.

“These devices were developed to make people’s lives easier by allowing them to automate various processes in the home via an app.”

He adds that they can be used to reduce energy bills and help homeowners become more energy efficient. “For example, geysers, pool pumps and heating appliances use lots of energy if they are on for long periods.

With smart devices like the Astute Smart Plug, Astute Smart Controller and Astute Smart Isolator, users can monitor and control these appliances as well as schedule them to turn on and off at specific times and on particular days.

These smart devices also allow people to schedule activities such as when irrigation systems operate. The irrigation system can be automated to switch on and off at select times.

If the CBI Home App detects a rainy day, the system won’t switch on, thanks to its integration with weather services. This not only saves electricity, but water too, which can lower the total municipal bill.”

Below, South Africans outline how they use these smart devices to minimise costs:

Daniel Fritz, a technician at PEC Utility Management in Cape Town, uses the Astute Smart Controller to connect and disconnect from the grid and to monitor and switch equipment on or off when he’s not home.

He believes that if you can measure something, you can manage it. “When it comes to energy efficiency, my geyser, for example, would use 27% to 30% of my total consumption in summer.

But in winter, this could go up to 45%. With the Astute Smart Controller, I can heat water when I need it, whether I’m at home or not.”

Translating this consumption to cost savings, Fritz explains that when the geyser’s thermostat is not switched off, it could use around 72kWh/day.

“This could cost around R179.99 per day and roughly R5,399.70 for 30 days. If you monitor, schedule and control the thermostat, you can easily reduce this cost.”

Ignatius Kitching, Director at Khanyile Kitching Electrical in Durban, agrees that the Astute range of smart devices can save users money. “By putting the control in their hands, they have the power to monitor their consumption and see which appliances are adding the most to their monthly bill.”

Considering these points, Dr Dickson says. “With the cost of living set to increase throughout the year, now’s the time for South Africans to save in areas that they can control.”

