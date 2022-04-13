7 Reasons why it’s easier than ever to make the switch to Mac

So you’ve made up your mind. You’ve weighed up the options, you’ve explored the prospects and possibilities.

And now, at last, you’re ready to make the Big Move. You’re switching from PC to Mac.

Thanks to the Mac’s legendary ease of use, summed up by the slogan “It Just Works”, and the class-leading speed, power, and all-day battery life of the new M1 range of MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros, it’s easer than ever to cross the line. Here are just some of the reasons why.

You can bring your data along when you move from PC to Mac

There’s no need to bid a farewell to your data when you move from PC to Mac.

If you’re using Windows 7 or later, all you have to do is connect your PC and your new Mac to the same Wi-Fi network, and let the Mac’s Windows Migration Assistant take care of the formalities.

Your emails, contacts, calendar appointments, photos, music, podcasts, system settings and more will be seamlessly transferred during the setup.

You can carry on using Microsoft Office on your Mac

The good news for Office-workers, at the office or at home, is that the Microsoft suite of productivity applications is fully compatible with the Mac.

Microsoft 365 for Mac offers the same set of familiar tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, to get you through your workday.

Even better news is that your Mac comes equipped with a free suite of powerful and beautifully-designed productivity apps.

Pages for documents, Numbers for spreadsheets, and Keynote for stunning presentations.

Your Mac gives you fortress-level security and peace-of-mind

The rock-solid architecture of the Mac’s operating system is highly effective at keeping malicious software, such as adware, spyware, and malware, at bay.

It’s not at all necessary to install an antivirus app on your Mac, and the built-in firewall will prevent hackers and other outside intruders from connecting to your machine.

You’ll quickly learn to “speak Mac” when you make the Big Switch

The learning curve for PC users who move to Mac is gentle and easy to follow.

Instead of tapping the Windows Ctrl key to issue a shortcut command, for instance, you tap the Mac’s Command key.

Instead of tapping the backspace key to erase characters, you tap the delete key.

Instead of the Windows Start Menu, you navigate between apps by using the dock at the foot of the screen.

Want to close an app? On the Mac, you don’t need to. You can exit the document, and keep the app running in the background.

It’s simple and intuitive, and you’ll soon be fluent in the Mac way of working.

You’ll be able to work and play for the whole day without recharging

Apple’s revolutionary M1 Silicon processor, which combines the CPU, GPU, Neural engine, and audio and image processing hardware on a single chip, is the secret behind the amazing battery life of the M1 range of MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros.

Even with heavy use, you’ll enjoy on-the-go battery life for 12 hours and more at a time.

You’ll be able to rescue your data by going back in time

We all know what it feels like to accidentally erase a file, or to overwrite a long document you’ve been working on for ages.

On the Mac, you can simply travel back in time to reverse these little human errors.

Connect an external drive to your Mac, and the built-in Time Machine app will automatically make hourly, daily, and weekly backups, keeping all your data safe, sound, and quickly retrievable in case of emergency.

If you really want to, you can still happily run Windows on your Mac

This may come as something of a surprise, but Macs are capable of running Windows just as well as any Windows-based machine.

On the M1 range of MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros, you’ll need a Windows emulator, such as Parallels Desktop, to install and run the Windows operating system and apps.

And then, once you get acquainted with the Mac’s way of working, you’ll most likely want to switch to Mac altogether.

And finally, save up to R10 000 on your new Mac when you trade in your Windows Laptop at iStore

When you trade in your Windows laptop, you can get up to R10,000 towards your purchase of any new Mac at iStore.

Choose an instant discount on your purchase, or redeem your trade-in value as an iStore Gift Card, to be used at a later stage. Visit https://www.istore.co.za/pc-trade-in for more information.

Click here for more information about why Mac is for you.