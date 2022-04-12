Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G – Awesome mobile experiences open to more people

Samsung has announced Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G to deliver a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations, offering a holistic mobile experience.

Powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera, expansive and smooth display, and two-day battery life, the new Galaxy A series features 5G connectivity, defence-grade security, an eco-conscious, stylish and slim design, and advanced connected experiences.

Plus, both devices support continuous One UI and Android OS upgrades and security updates to ensure the user mobile experience is always awesome.

“We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the positive impact mobile technology can have on their lives,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business.

“With the latest Galaxy A series release, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy’s advanced, innovative mobile experience.”

Capture an awesome shot in any situation

Whether creating content or sharing it with friends, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G offer an advanced, next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful and fun features from the Galaxy S series.

Galaxy A53 5G’s quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology that takes crisp and steady shots every time.

Meanwhile, a high-resolution 32MP front camera delivers great selfies and clear video call experiences.

Fueled by a brand new 5nm processor, the new Galaxy A series’ innovative AI-powered camera makes every image look awesome – even in low lighting. Improved Night mode automatically synthesizes up to 12 images at once, so night photos look bright, with less noise.

And when shooting video in low-light environments, the Galaxy A series’ framerate is automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos.

The enhanced Portrait mode captures depth and subject outlines more accurately with dual cameras and powerful AI.

And with Fun mode, moments can be amplified using playful filters and effects that now work with the Ultra-wide lens.

Plus, Photo Remaster breathes new life into old and low quality photos, and Object eraser removes pesky photo bombers in the background.

Maximize viewing experiences anywhere, anytime

In the past, a sunny day could make it hard to see what’s on a smartphone screen, but the new Galaxy A series’ intelligent algorithm ensures the display comes through in vivid detail, even outside.

Galaxy A53 5G’s expansive 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive experience while Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch. Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Plus, the new Galaxy A series is now equipped with up to two-day battery life and 25W Super-Fast Charging – so viewing, streaming and more can last longer.

Beautiful, Durable, Purposeful Design

The new Galaxy A series is expertly crafted to be fashionable, functional, and sustainable.

The device’s slim bezel creates a smooth, stylish look and Ambient Edge design seamlessly blends the camera with the body of the phone.

Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G feature the tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance, providing enhanced durability and peace of mind.

Samsung has always challenged what’s possible with technology and will continue to rethink how best to use the planet’s resources.

Announced in August 2021 with Galaxy for the Planet, Samsung is committed to delivering tangible environmental actions to help make the planet healthier by 2025.

Building on Samsung’s sustainability efforts, the Galaxy A series removes the charger plug and reduces the size of the packaging.

Packaging also uses sustainably sourced paper, while the device itself uses recycled post-consumer materials (PCM) for the side buttons and SIM card trays.

Beyond materials, the longevity of the new A series is extended. Both devices guarantee up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates.

These features allow users to access the latest software and security to maximize the smartphone lifecycle.

The connected Galaxy experience, secure and at your fingertips

The new Galaxy A series ensures data and information stay protected, secured by the defence-grade Samsung Knox.

When storing private photos, notes and apps, Secure Folder offers users an encrypted, digital safe, so only they can access its contents.

Using Private Share, users can control exactly who has access to files and for how long.

Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G will also include the new Samsung Wallet, a convenient and protected place to safely store everything from boarding passes to credit cards.

Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G work seamlessly with other Galaxy devices for the full, connected Galaxy ecosystem experience.

Audio options are expanded by connecting the Galaxy Buds series with a range of devices, including Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.

Available on Galaxy Buds Pro and coming soon to Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live, users will be able to enjoy 360 Audio technology which delivers true, immersive, 3D sound.

When it’s time to get productive, use Link to Windows to connect the new Galaxy A series to a Windows PC to copy and paste, transfer files and even answer calls or texts.

Click here to find out more about Samsung’s Galaxy A smartphones.