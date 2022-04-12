Hisense A7G 4K TV – Amazing quality at a great price

The Hisense 58-inch A7G 4K TV is now available for just R8,999 at Game and Makro.

It offers incredible picture quality at an attractive price, and is the obvious choice if you are looking for a TV in this price range.

Incredible picture quality

The 58A7G boasts a wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 >90% that brings the images on your screen to life.

Hisense has achieved this incredible colour quality through the use of sophisticated optics and a variety of colour enhancement technologies.

This incredible colour quality is improved even more by HDR10+ decoding to produce clearer and more visible details in the shadows and highlights of every picture.

Additionally, Hisense’s Smooth Motion technology identifies the smallest details of fast-moving objects and intelligently reconstructs these pixels to provide a clean and clear motion.

This, alongside dedicated Game and Sports modes, makes the Hisense TV ideal for defeating the final boss of your favourite game or watching your team’s important matches.

Smooth Motion technology is also amazing for watching movies, and is optimised for this with Dolby Vision HDR – an advanced HDR technology that improves your picture to provide a cinematic experience.

Amazing features

The 58A7G offers premium sound that is powered by the cutting-edge Dolby Atmos technology.

Dolby Atmos is designed to provide a cinematic experience – no matter whether you’re binging TV shows, watching the latest sports matches, or playing your favourite video game.

This audio technology combines with the brilliant picture quality to make every watching session a truly immersive experience.

The 58A7G also uses Hisense’s VIDAA U5 operating system, which is optimised to be fast, simple, and personalized.

This makes it easy to navigate popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Showmax, DStv, and VIU.

Importantly, the 58A7G supports dual-band Wi-Fi, which vastly improves your connectivity when streaming through these and other apps.

The 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band traditionally offers a signal that boasts a wider coverage area, and increased penetration through walls and floors, while the 5GHz band supports faster speeds and more channels to reduce interference.

If your router supports both of these Wi-Fi bands, the Hisense 58A7G TV’s dual-band Wi-Fi support will determine which band offers a more stable and faster connection, and will use this frequency to give you the best streaming experience.

Get it from Game and Makro

The incredible Hisense 58A7G 4K TV is now available from Game and Makro for just R8,999.

This is great value for a feature-rich TV that offers an impressive viewing experience.

Visit your nearest Makro or Game store today, or shop online to get your hands on this amazing Hisense TV.

