Huawei’s plan to empower 100,000 young Africans with crucial ICT skills

Huawei has launched a Sub-Saharan Africa digital talent programme, the company announced at its ICT Competition awards event held at its campus in Johannesburg.

The Leadership, Employability, Advancement, Possibility (LEAP) initiative will focus on equipping 100,000 candidates from Sub-Saharan Africa with the skills to fulfil their potential in the IT sector. The program runs over a three-year period.

“Through the programme, we strive to cultivate youth leaders in ICT who can explore more possibilities for themselves, their families, communities, and ultimately their nations,” said Huawei Southern Africa President Leo Chen.

Huawei has already advanced the ICT skills of over 80,000 people in the region over the past two decades, which has helped bridge the gender gap in the ICT industry while increasing youth employability.

The LEAP initiative represents Huawei’s continued commitment to the Sub-Saharan Africa region, and signals a major focus on cultivating a stronger ICT skills base.

The launch was attended by various dignitaries, including political representatives from Tanzania and Uganda who spoke at the event.

South African Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was also present, and lauded the LEAP and other training initiatives in her presentation.

“It takes you, as the LEAP, Seeds For the Future, and Huawei ICT Academy Programme participants, to leapfrog us into the future,” said Ntshavheni.

“We need innovation, we need to support local innovators, and we need to promote our own platforms throughout the continent to reach scale and develop our economies.”

Huawei ICT Competition awards

The LEAP initiative was announced at the Sub-Saharan Africa Huawei ICT Competition awards event, where winning teams from across the continent were celebrated.

This competition was organised by Huawei through its relationship with various government organisations, higher education institutions, and enterprises – and has been running since 2015.

It is focused on identifying and incubating young ICT talent, as well as providing them with world-class training opportunities.

More than 15,000 students from over 200 universities and colleges across Sub-Saharan Africa participated in the 2021/22 competition.

48 teams made it through to the regional final, where Nigerian and Kenyan teams won the Grand Prize, and teams from Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania claimed First Prize.

The winning teams have now earned the opportunity to compete in the global finals.

Tanzania’s Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Eliamani Sadoyeka, commended Huawei for its ICT Academy, which is running initiatives like the ICT Competition to equip young people to live up to their potential.

“ICT has given us almost equal access to knowledge,” he said.

“Once a young mind is connected, a girl from the village in Africa will have the same access to knowledge as a boy in Copenhagen.”

He also stressed that Africa’s future is in the hands of its youth, and urged students to take full advantage of valuable learning opportunities like the Huawei ICT competition.

Tech4Good

Huawei also awarded a South African team of learners with a Top Performance Prize for finishing in the top ten globally in Huawei’s Tech4Good programme which formed part of the ICT Competition.

Tech4Good encourages learners to think about how technology can be used to address social and environmental issues. The programme was launched in 2021 and 117 teams entered the inaugural global competition.

The South African team’s project, called “SA-Tech – South Africa’s Intrusion Detection System,” focused on using cameras and motion sensors to feed information into the cloud via TV whitespaces to help detect rhino poachers.

“This was a massive result for us and proved that we have the capabilities to design and build real African solutions to real African problems,” said Siyabonga Shandu, leader of the successful SA-Tech team.

In addition to all the awards presented at the event, the Huawei 2021 Excellent Global Talent Ecosystem Partner Award went to the South African Public Colleges Organisation (SAPCO).