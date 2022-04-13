Powerful new Hisense soundbars – Coming soon

Hisense’s new HS310 and HS510 soundbars offer incredible performance and features that position them competitively against the top soundbars on the market.

These soundbars offer everything you’re looking for – including clear and loud audio, and all the connectivity options you need at a competitive price.

These soundbars are expected to hit the shelves in August 2022.

We unpack their core features below.

Hisense HS510 and HS310

The Hisense HS510 soundbar will make an excellent addition to any lounge or home theatre.

Its compact yet stylish design means it will easily blend in with your TV’s aesthetic to form a comprehensive entertainment system.

The Hisense HS510 soundbar offers an industry-leading 5.1 channel speaker system, which includes a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer with rich bass that immerses you in the action of your favourite shows.

It also includes two wireless, rear speakers to provide you with a complete surround sound experience.

Inside the soundbar you will then find four full range speakers that bring the total wattage of the setup to 340W.

Additionally, Dolby Audio sound technologies – including Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD – enhance your audio experience significantly, and you benefit from equalizer pre-sets such as Movie mode or Sport mode.

This ensures your speakers are optimised to the content you are watching.

The Hisense HS310 soundbar offers a similar setup to the HS510, including all its great features, and excludes the two wireless rear speakers – making it ideal for smaller rooms.

Connectivity options

Both Hisense soundbars offer a range of connectivity options, including an aux port – a sought-after feature that is often missing in even the latest devices.

This is complemented by Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which places the Hisense products above their competitors – most of which only offer Bluetooth 4.1 or lower.

Other connectivity options then include HDMI ARC, USB, as well as coaxial and optical ports.

These top-of-the-range features position the Hisense HS310 and HS510 as strong competitors in the soundbar market.

Click here to learn more about Hisense’s new Soundbars.