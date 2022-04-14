Why Apple’s new MacBook M1 range is the best-value laptop you can buy

Let’s face it. Some shopping expeditions are just more fun than others.

While few of us are likely to look forward to scouting the mall for a new dishwasher or fridge-freezer combo, there’s something about the quest for a new laptop that stirs the senses.

All the more so when you lay eyes on the new MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1, with their sleek, lightweight design, dazzling retina displays, best-in-class speed and processing power, and all-day battery life.

Built to outpower, outperform, and outlast even the most high-end Windows PC laptops, the new M1 range is the flagships of Apple’s new Mac range of notebooks, which utilise a leading-edge System on a Chip (SOC).

This engineering breakthrough makes it possible for several previously-isolated components, such as the CPU, GPU, Neural engine, and audio and image processing hardware, to be combined on a single chip, with unified memory and up to 57-billion transistors.

But in today’s economy, you’ll be looking just as closely at the price-tag as at the technical specs.

The base-level MacBook Air M1, for example, sporting 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, and a blazing-fast 8-core CPU, sells for R18,999 at iStore.

Balance that upfront spend against the proven long-term reliability of the MacBook lineage, and you’ll begin to see the true value proposition of your investment.

In multiple consumer and industry surveys over the years, MacBooks have won acclaim for their solid build, high performance, and durability under pressure, even many years after purchase.

In a poll of more than 9,000 readers, the authoritative independent UK consumer journal, Which, found that Apple notebooks were rated highest for reliability versus average spend.

And in a survey of more than 58,000 subscribers, the US-based Consumer Reports website found that MacBook users were more satisfied with the reliability of their machines than users of any other brand.

What such independent surveys bring to light is that your investment in a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, when amortised over time, is very likely to pay for itself, not only in strictly financial terms, but in the greater reward of dependability, trustworthiness, and everyday suitability for purpose.

MacBooks are built to last, a testament to their high-quality, all-aluminium construction, their intricately-engineered components, most notably the new M1 System On a Chip (SOC) processor, and their breakthrough battery life, allowing you to get through even a heavy-duty workday without having to search for a plug-point.

Add to this the aesthetic appeal of the MacBooks, the intuitive ease of use of Mac OS, and the range of productivity and creativity apps included with every machine — such as Pages for documents, Numbers for spreadsheets, and Keynote for presentations — and you have a machine that will stay with you for the long run, and will hold its value better than any other when you finally decide to trade-in and upgrade.

iStore has made it easy for you to upgrade to Mac, trade in your Windows laptop, and you can get up to R10,000 which you can put towards the purchase of a new Mac.

Visit https://www.istore.co.za/pc-trade-in for more information on Windows Trade in at iStore.

Click here for more information on why Mac is for you.