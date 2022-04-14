The public sector and the power of modern apps

Across the world, there is a growing need for governments to improve the efficiency, security and agility of their services.

Unfortunately, the gap between the expectations of tech-savvy citizens and the ability of governments to modernise and innovate is widening.

These days, queuing to apply for an ID document or birth certificate, and having to return for more queuing later is counter to everything the modern generation expects from their service providers.

Surely it should be possible to fire up an application, click a few buttons and the service is good to go?

Encouragingly, many governments know that change is needed.

For example, South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs’ new National Identity System (NIS) will replace the current national population register in 2024 and will become the new hub for all of the country’s Home Affairs functions.

Designed as an economic enabler, the biometric-based ID system will function as a portal for all e-government and e-commerce services, including the secure digital registration of births, marriages, and deaths.

Its successful implementation is expected to lead to a substantial reduction in fraudulent transactions while also accelerating and transforming the user experience for citizens.

South Africa’s Department of Transport has also taken powerful steps to modernise its systems.

Soon, the era of long queues forcing motorists to take time off work to access traffic services will become a thing of the past.

It will help to thwart criminal activity too, with the department issuing alerts to warn of motorists’ vehicles being cloned.

Many other examples exist across the continent, and there is plenty of desire to innovate in this direction.

Moving beyond legacy applications

However, the big challenge for governments going forward—particularly in Africa—is that they continue to be burdened by legacy infrastructure, IT systems that were conceived sometimes decades ago and were never meant to provide real-time information to millions of users.

While significant budget constraints mean they can’t simply abandon their existing infrastructure and start again, the cost of maintaining their legacy systems is growing every year.

Governments stuck in this catch-22 situation are not alone. Many companies large and small face the same conundrum.

How do you modernise applications while still ensuring that business as usual continues?

This is where modern application architectures, including containers and serverless environments, can change the game.

The shift is already well underway. According to the latest NGINX State of Modern App Delivery 2020 Report, the percentage of applications in production built using microservices grew from 40% in 2019 to 60% in 2020.

More than half of the respondents claimed to be using microservices in some or all of their applications.

The benefits of a microservices approach

Embracing modern application development delivers key benefits to organisations and many of these apply equally to the public sector.

Start small. Due to modern applications’ agility, organisations can start by identifying small interventions that will deliver maximum benefit to citizens. With each module being able to function independently, and act as part of a larger whole, there is little wasted effort. Removing duplication of effort. In the old, monolithic approach to application development, functionality developed by one department or local authority would have to be recreated each time from scratch. By leveraging a microservices approach, individual elements can be reused across multiple applications. For example, if users need to securely authenticate themselves against a central database, all government departments would be able to securely use a single authentication module. Scale-up and down. A key challenge many government departments face is that the demand for their services is seasonal. School applications or voter registrations will peak at specific times. The flexibility of modern applications enables them to scale up and down as required without any structural limitations. Choose the best platform. Modern applications aren’t constrained to a single platform or development environment. Leveraging the power of APIs, it’s possible to find the optimal tool for each requirement, minimising the number of compromises that need to be made. Kubernetes and the OpenShift platform have become the standard for microservices environments, and the depth of skills emerging in these environments make them a critical component in any application modernisation journey. Embrace the edge. With the growth of IoT, some computing has moved out to the edge of the network. Modern applications enable some services to be delivered at the edge of the network without needing to access centrally located resources, improving response times without requiring additional development. Gain global insights. With the rapid adoption of modern applications, governments can tap into an increasingly large pool of talent. This allows them to build virtual teams, leveraging the experience of other countries in building a flexible set of services for their citizens.

Creating a path for the public sector

There are, however, areas where the worlds of business and government diverge.

Commercial organisations have the luxury of being able to source capabilities from across the world and reuse modules that suit their needs.

Governments, on the other hand, have security concerns that few companies have.

For example, central databases that house vital demographic information, or health and judicial records, need to be extremely secure, setting a higher bar for applications requiring access.

Many of these security concerns can be addressed by embracing new methodologies such as zero trust – not just for users but between the various services that make up the overarching service delivery platform.

In many ways, zero trust is fast becoming the default cybersecurity approach for organisations.

This is founded on the principle that the network is always hostile, and that internal and external threats are always present.

Even your internal network is not a trusted environment. Every device, user, and network flow must be proven, and all traffic must be inspected and logged.

Adopting these principles ensures that every aspect of an organisation’s IT environment is subject to the same rigorous security controls, minimising the potential for security and privacy breaches.

The issue of support is another critical component for the public sector.

While the open-source community strongly supports microservices platforms, in mission-critical public sector environments support requirements are much higher and require dedicated resources to deliver this.

While a modern application approach may be the key to more agile, rapid service delivery for the public sector, it needs to be done with care and purpose.

Zonke Nkabinde, Public Sector Major Account Manager for SADC at F5