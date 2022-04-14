Make sound legal decisions, informed by the experience of the past

Those entrusted with rendering justice on any level have a responsibility to ensure that they stay abreast of the latest developments in law.

For this reason, judgments, and the precedents they inform, are of vital importance to practitioners of law.

Judges must make their rulings taking into account previous judicial decisions on the same subject.

Other legal practitioners, whether they are acting as advisor, advocate, negotiator or evaluator are obliged to stay up to date with the law in order to remain competent, prompt and diligent at all times.

With quick and easy 24 hours access to reported and unreported South African judgments from the Supreme Court of Appeal, High Courts, Labour Court, Labour Appeal Court,

A competitive advantage in the court room

Courts and the legal practitioners within them apply the law on a daily basis.

The system of judicial precedent, or stare decisis, means that these courts are bound to follow the legal precedents set by previous decisions.

Being able to do this relies largely on reported cases.

To be ignorant of these judgments is to take a big risk in the eyes of the court though this can be mitigated by gaining access to reported and unreported judgments — segmented by court, topic and legislation — and supported by related articles and legislation.

This in-depth knowledge of the law equates to a competitive and cost-saving advantage.

The burden of law in corporate management

Companies of all sizes are required to know both their rights as well as what is expected of them.

They are subjected to the common law, as it applies to their sector, as found in court rulings and judgments.

Not being on top of updates and changes to legislation not only compromises the efficient and responsible management of a company, but also introduces significant legal and financial risk.

