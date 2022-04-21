WANs Beyond Wires – 5 strategies for transformation at the network edge

Wireless WANs solve many of the problems businesses currently face and lay the foundation for new opportunities, transformation, and innovation.

They have become a staple of enterprise networking thanks to the benefits they offer over traditional methods – including increased reliability, flexibility, scalability, and cost effectiveness.

Cradlepoint discusses five key advantages of wireless WANs in its recent whitepaper, and we have highlighted these below.

1. Enhancing network failover

As WANs have become core to business operations and mission-critical enterprise functions, network uptime and nonstop operations have become non-negotiable.

Therefore, IT managers have been forced to implement network failovers to ensure continual operations.

Wireless WANS have a key advantage when it comes to this redundancy, as it is simpler and cheaper to set up multiple wireless connections than it is to lay new cables. It is also easy to add a wireless connection as a failover to a pre-existing wired setup.

2. Augmenting network bandwidth

If you are using a wireless WAN or SD-WAN, it is easy to augment your existing links to increase your available bandwidth.

SD-WAN also allows you to dedicate bandwidth reserves to mission-critical applications, or have extra capacity reserved for peak traffic periods.

Different bandwidth traffic types can be split onto different networks for security purposes and to provide your mission-critical traffic with more bandwidth, if required.

3. Making wireless the primary link

Wired connections are limited, and the endless possibilities of wireless technology bring huge advantages to your operations when used as a primary WAN link.

This is because they are fast and easy to deploy, making them ideal for temporary setups and offices, and their broad reach and agility makes them far more attractive than wired alternatives.

4. Expanding IoT capabilities

The increased bandwidth and low latency of wireless links is becoming critical as organizations adopt more large-scale IoT initiatives.

Wireless WANs can support your bandwidth-hungry devices, such as self-service retail kiosks or video surveillance, with ease.

They can also support your organization’s security requirements when connecting many devices by segmenting those that require more security onto a different network to your general IoT devices.

5. Boosting business mobility

The rollout of 5G offers increased mobility and roaming capabilities which can facilitate real-time data and video uploads, automatic work and route adjustments, and whole-vehicle connectivity.

This means you can maintain wireless connectivity whenever and wherever, which empowers organizations and public services to incorporate real-time remote diagnostics or data transmission into their business processes.