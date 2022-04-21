Raise the bar on installation accuracy with cnArcher

Cambium’s free mobile app – cnArcher – gives field technicians the information they need to quickly and efficiently configure and accurately align Cambium Networks PMP and ePMP wireless broadband subscriber modules.
“cnArcher helps installers to increase customer satisfaction and maximise the number of installations done right the first time.”
“Designed with input from field technicians and years of experience on Cambium’s millions of wireless broadband modules deployed, cnArcher validates configuration and alignment in seconds.”
“Using the app lets installers eliminate problems and focus their manpower on connecting new subscribers as their network grows,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of Cambium technology.
cnArcher allows for increased performance, with optimised aiming, and automatically populates GPS latitude and longitude on every subscriber. Installations are quick and easy, following three simple steps:
- Connect the power dongle to the installed subscriber module*
- Open the cnArcher app on your mobile device.
- cnArcher will automatically connect and guide you through the installation.
Or try the app in ‘Demo Mode’ – no radios required.
*Cambium has tested with PowerLINK 15W – Passive PoE 24V-15W Battery Wi-Fi.
Alternatively, a standard Wi-Fi AP, in bridge mode, can be used to establish connectivity between the mobile device and subscriber module LAN interface.
“cnArcher has a number of features that make life much easier for installers,” says Huysamen.
These are:
|Feature
|Benefit
|Android
|iOS
|Quick Align mode
|Re-align, link test and generate report for already-deployed SMs
|X
|X
|Normal Installation mode
|Unbox a new SM and auto-configure for quick network access and provisioning (including all Quick Align features)
|X
|X
|Work orders (Editable)
|Work orders contain all of the customer specific details needed at the time of installation. They can eliminate the need for the installer to manually type these details during installs, therefore reducing the possibility of errors.
|X
|X
|Work orders (Automated)
|Same as Editable work orders except installer cannot override any settings.
|X
|Initial configuration feature (cnMaestro X)
|cnMaestro administrators centrally manage the initial ‘golden’ configuration file applied to each SM at the start of installation space.
|X
|Reduce SM’s channel scan list to speed up AP Evaluations
|Speed up SM’s scan for APs by only enabling frequencies and channel widths used in your network.
|X
|X
|Apply a configuration template (including device specific variables)
|Provision customer specific details at the end of the installation by applying a cnMaestro configuration template.
|X
|X
|Nearest AP (cnMaestro X)
|Inform installers the direction to face for the nearest APs prior to performing a scan.
|X
|Onboard the SM into cnMaestro
|Onboard immediately and ensure devices are fully managed when installation is completed.
|X
|X
|Deferred onboarding
|Cannot access cnMaestro from the customer site? Access works orders to view previous installation summaries and complete onboarding when the mobile device obtains connectivity.
|X
|Installation summary (with photos)
|Includes many details about the installation, including configuration details, link test results and up to four photographs of the site.
|X
|X
|Upgrade/Downgrade SM Firmware
|Store device software on mobile device and update device at the beginning of the installation.
|X
|X
|Automatically sets the SM’s colour code (or SSID)
|Set preferred AP simply by clicking on the desired AP from the AP evaluation results.
|X
|X
|Automatically configures the SM’s latitude/longitude
|Never forget to record location information. It is automatic.
|X
|X
|Simplified aiming page
|X
|X
|Link testing
|Capture downlink/uplink performance results at the time of installation.
|X
|X
|Export and Import cnArcher Configuration
|Want to help a co-worker get started with cnArcher? Export your settings so they can be imported by someone else.
|X
|Auto-update channel scan list (cnMaestro X)
|Automatically ensure that installers are using your latest network information. cnArcher automatically syncs cnMaestro details so your installers do not have to.
|X
|Onboarding support for cnPilot and cnRanger sim pack
|Claim cnRanger SIM packs into your cnMaestro cloud account using cnArcher, as an alternative to claiming it in cnMaestro GUI
|X
|cnRanger Support
|Support Quick Align mode for cnRanger
|Beta starts in November
|PMP/ePMP PTP mode support
|‘Quick Align’ mode to align PTP450 and ePMP radios in PTP mode. You can align both the master and slave radios in Quick Align mode
|X
|Spectrum Analyser for PMP sm
|Spectrum analyser feature available for PMP 450 devices
|X
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za