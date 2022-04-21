Raise the bar on installation accuracy with cnArcher

Cambium’s free mobile app – cnArcher – gives field technicians the information they need to quickly and efficiently configure and accurately align Cambium Networks PMP and ePMP wireless broadband subscriber modules.

“cnArcher helps installers to increase customer satisfaction and maximise the number of installations done right the first time.”

“Designed with input from field technicians and years of experience on Cambium’s millions of wireless broadband modules deployed, cnArcher validates configuration and alignment in seconds.”

“Using the app lets installers eliminate problems and focus their manpower on connecting new subscribers as their network grows,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of Cambium technology.

cnArcher allows for increased performance, with optimised aiming, and automatically populates GPS latitude and longitude on every subscriber. Installations are quick and easy, following three simple steps:

Connect the power dongle to the installed subscriber module* Open the cnArcher app on your mobile device. cnArcher will automatically connect and guide you through the installation.

Or try the app in ‘Demo Mode’ – no radios required.

*Cambium has tested with PowerLINK 15W – Passive PoE 24V-15W Battery Wi-Fi.

Alternatively, a standard Wi-Fi AP, in bridge mode, can be used to establish connectivity between the mobile device and subscriber module LAN interface.

“cnArcher has a number of features that make life much easier for installers,” says Huysamen.

These are: