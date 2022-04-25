OctaFX expands its basket of cryptocurrencies creating options for SA crypto traders

The international Forex broker OctaFX, has expanded its basket of cryptocurrencies to 30.

For South Africa’s fledgling crypto trading community, this is big news because it offers the opportunity to create a much more diversified crypto portfolio to protect against volatility and target growth.

From 14 March 2020, OctaFX added 25 cryptocurrencies to our existing basket of five. All 30 of the cryptocurrencies available on the OctaFX platform are paired with the US dollar and come with a 1:25 maximum leverage.

Although the South African crypto market is relatively small still, we believe it has great potential as savvy individuals look for ways to preserve and grow their wealth outside the fiat currencies.

Having multiple currencies available on one platform also makes it much easier for traders to diversify their crypto assets and trades as a way of mitigating against the volatility in the Bitcoin market.

Since reaching its all-time high on 8 November 2021, Bitcoin has plunged in value, recovering recently to $42 458 from a low of $34 774.

While this dip in the market could be seen as a perfect buying opportunity, smart crypto investors are also looking for ways to spread their risk, with less volatile crypto counters gaining favour.

OctaFX has also recently extended its trading hours for cryptocurrencies to include weekends. This move was in response to requests from clients, and greatly increases the time available for both private and professional investors to have access to the markets.

There has been growing concern over the status of the fiat currencies as a reliable store of value, and the huge amounts of money pumped into the financial system during the COVID-19 pandemic has only reinforced that-

sensible investors are looking beyond the conventional financial system to find new opportunities for creating and preserving value.

With a track record going back as far as 2011, OctaFX has built a solid reputation as a trusted forex and cryptocurrency trading platform, with an ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers everything one needs to reach their investment goals, providing top-notch conditions utilised already by 7.5 million clients globally.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

On a side note, OctaFX has also won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and 2021 ‘Best ECN Broker’ award by World Finance.