HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus – An entry-level phone with the longest battery life

Huawei’s latest nova, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, is now available in SA for pre-order, and Gen Z consumers will be particularly impressed by this new nova’s advanced battery life and affordable price tag.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus features a high-quality 6000 mAh battery, 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a dynamic AI 48MP triple camera, an interactive 6.75″ HUAWEI FullView Display and a whopping 128GB of storage.

SuperCharge your online experience

The days of charging your phone for hours on end, only to have the battery life drop in just a few hours are over.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus is powered by a 6000mAh battery that can last for up to 3 days on a single full charge.

Content creators, filmmakers and festival enthusiasts are now guaranteed continuous creating, editing and video playback on just a ten-minute charge.

High-performing audio-visual experience

Immerse yourself in an interactive, high-quality screen that offers you the best of image, video, and gaming.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus features a 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display, with the ultimate high-performing audio-visual experience.

The classic screen is finessed and has a high screen ratio and narrow notch and further supports an industry-leading 10-point multi-touch technology capability, for fast response and fast navigation.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus ensures great durability with a stylish and professional aesthetic, for trendy young students and professionals.

The easily adjustable screen allows for dimming, enabling consumers to reduce brightness on the eyes, so they can concentrate more on enjoying their phone’s content.

Moreover, users can take screenshots easily on their HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus with knuckle gestures.

Capture every special moment

Lighting adjustments have just been made easier with the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus. The AI Triple Camera has a 48MP High-res camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera.

Every captured image and video is optimised by the Huawei algorithms, which augments light, reduces noise and enriches the quality of content.

Whether you are working on a project, enjoying a weekend out with friends or family, or capturing professional content for your business, consumers are guaranteed to be impressed by the capabilities of the AI Camera on the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus.

The 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera helps you fit more content into one shot, bringing in all the elements of a landscape or group picture shot.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus is also equipped with a 2MP Depth Camera that works in tandem with the newly developed Bokeh algorithm to blur the background, allowing the subject of your shot to stand out.

The Bokeh effect not only highlights the subject but also accurately locates its distance and depth.

When shooting, 3D imaging is achieved to bring out the protagonist of the shoot.

Store all multimedia with never-ending storage

Don’t allow your mobile experience to be interrupted by lag because you are running out of space.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus includes 4GB of RAM capacity, ensuring that your apps can run consistently and simultaneously.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus also features 128GB of storage capacity, to keep all your favourite series, music, movies and event footage.

The new HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, priced at just R5 499, is now available on pre-order from the Huawei Store (Online).

If you pre-order the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus between 21 April and 30 April 2022 by making a pre-order part payment of R99, you will receive a R499 discount on the balance of the purchase price.

You’ll also receive a HUAWEI Bluetooth Speaker and HUAWEI Backpack. Limited stock available. T’s and C’s apply.