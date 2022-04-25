Choose a trusted advisor to optimise your infrastructure

In a digitally transforming society, delivering the best customer experience requires powerful, optimised IT infrastructure to meet the new customer demands.

Rising technology adoption and accelerated digital transformation inevitably increases infrastructure complexity and lowers an organisation’s visibility thereof.

Lack of visibility leads to sprawl, holding operations back or slowing them down, and highlights the need to optimise your organisation’s architecture.

There is no doubt that infrastructure optimisation is massively important today, as most organisations have various silos of technology and pockets of development scattered around, without necessarily understanding how all fits together effectively.

Obviously, without such knowledge, it becomes difficult to obtain the best benefits possible.

Chris Larkins, Business Unit Manager for Enterprise at Tarsus Distribution, points out that the massive changes to remote and hybrid forms of work have added to the confusion around exactly what infrastructure businesses have and where it is.

“If the goal is to optimise and adjust your infrastructure, the most important issue is for you to start by understanding the pain points you need to solve.”

“It is always best to target the areas where there are challenges first, as optimising here will immediately produce results,” he says.

“Targeting these pain points involves having a customer-led conversation to determine what these challenges are and the best approach to resolving them.”

“It is here that Tarsus is happy to wear a channel partner’s hat, allowing us to bridge the gap between the vendor offerings and the end customers’ understanding and knowledge of these.”

He indicates that when it comes to this, a vendor like Dell has a value proposition that is an end-to-end one, as it is one of the only players to look at all the aspects of infrastructure – from the end-device through to the data centre and the connectivity that goes with it.

“Of course, if you are going to optimise your infrastructure, you want to work with a partner who can conduct an analysis of the business, to determine what you have, where you want to go and what is required to achieve that.”

“Remember, too, that such a discussion is not a one size fits all approach that is applicable to all customers. It instead needs to be an organic conversation that develops, and changes as new issues arise.”

“At Tarsus, we believe in having long conversations and evolving the process as it goes.”

“Our goal is to ensure each customer knows what they can and should be doing, what other organisations like theirs have done, and what can be done to help them optimise their infrastructure iteratively.”

He explains that the benefits of such optimisation are twofold: firstly, it assists the business internally, enabling it to be more flexible and agile, to implement new revenue models, and to ensure its data is more secure.

“Then, on the customer-facing side, optimised infrastructure allows you to evolve into a data-led business, using analytics and AI to deliver deeper, more targeted benefits to your customers, as well as speeding up delivery of these,” adds Larkins.

“We have seen many organisations move from on-premise to a cloud or hybrid cloud offering.”

“These moves are always driven by different data sets and workloads, so the optimisation discussion is key to unlocking the flexibility and choice needed to implement an environment that is most appropriate for client needs.”

“An example here might be that they have certain data that is required to remain on-premise, while they also have other data generated at the edge that needs to be managed differently.”

He notes that a key infrastructure component that requires optimisation tends to be storage, simply because of the sheer amount of information generated in a digital world.

With more data being generated, more ways to use it and also more places you can store it, optimisation is critical, if you hope to turn this into a competitive advantage.

“Dell is not only able to offer everything a client needs from a data centre infrastructure point of view, but also ensures that these are built on open standards – meaning they can work with a range of solutions – and then wrapped around this is the support and skills required to get started.”

“Tarsus is able to provide the full Dell suite, but more crucially, is also able to place its experts with the reseller’s team, in order to help unpack the relevant requirements, and assist not only all the way through to the deployment stage, but also with after sales support – thus ensuring the end-customer gets as much uptime and usage out of the environment as promised, and that their return on investment is equally impressive.”

He feels that what sets Tarsus apart from other distributors is the fact that the company invests significantly in various capabilities, notably in the pre-sales and business development stacks.

“In this way, we can put our people in front of our partners or their customers and be assured they know what they are talking about, have solid industry experience and ask the right questions, in order to produce solutions from multiple components.”

“By adopting a process of engagement like this, we are able to ensure that the end-customer obtains the benefits and results they are after.”

“So as Tarsus, we are ready and willing to have these conversations, leverage our expertise and play the role of trusted advisor.”

“For us, it is not about the specific product, so much as it is about having the understanding and the honesty to point to a customer’s problems and constraints, and – using this knowledge – to help them achieve their goals with regard to growth, flexibility and delivery, via the effective optimisation of their critical infrastructure,” concludes Larkins.

Click here to find out more about Tarsus Distribution.