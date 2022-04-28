Samsung launches new A-series smartphones – All the awesome features

Samsung has launched its A33 5G and A53 5G smartphones, which improve significantly on the previous A-series models.

We have outlined all the new features available on these A-series smartphones below – including increased performance, superior photography, and support for 5G.

Support for 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy A33 and A53 smartphones support 5G connectivity, which lets you download apps faster, play online mobile games more easily, and stream content with ease.

5G is the future of connectivity, and the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G smartphones give you an opportunity to join the next generation of the Internet.

Improved photography

Both new A-series smartphones offer next-level photography experiences that were previously only available in the premium S-series.

In particular, the A53 5G boasts a quad-lens system with OIS technology that stabilizes your camera to ensure your photos are not blurry.

The Samsung smartphones also leverage various technologies to make every photo look awesome. These include an improved Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and low-light framerate optimisation.

Photo Remaster – a technology that lets you improve old and low-quality photos – is another great feature available in the A-series.

Performance boosts

Samsung’s new smartphones offer a range of powerful hardware improvements that let them perform even better than previous generations.

The biggest of these is a new 5nm octa-core processor that provides 33% improved graphics and a 43% improvement in neural processing compared to its predecessor.

The smartphones are then fitted with a massive 5,000mAh battery, and provide support for Virtual RAM, too.

This ultimately means Samsung’s latest A-series will be better at multitasking – incredibly important given the number of apps that most users run.

Design

Finally, the A-series smartphones boast awesome design features that make these devices the most stylish in their class.

Their minimalist look remains timeless, and is backed up by a robustness that has made the A-series incredibly popular in their class.

This includes IP67 resistance against water and dust, the former of which is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 metre of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

You can view the specifications of these Samsung smartphones below.

Learn more about these new A-series smartphones.

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A33 5G Display 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 1280 (5nm) Storage 128GB RAM 6GB / 8GB Rear camera 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh 25W fast charging