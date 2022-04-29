New Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G – Now with a bigger battery

Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G smartphones are designed to keep you connected and doing your favourite things for longer.

This is thanks to an incredible battery that improves significantly on those used in these smartphones’ predecessors.

The new A-series smartphones come with a huge 5,000mAh lithium polymer battery, which matches the one used in Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This battery supports up to two days of use on one charge, so that you never run out of power while you’re out and about.

Even better is that these smartphones’ battery lives can be improved further through Samsung’s adaptive power saving technology.

This feature is designed to improve overall battery performance based on your usage patterns by saving power when it is not needed.

Additionally, both smartphones come with support for Samsung’s 25W Super Fast Charging technology that gets your phone powered up faster than ever before.

Consume your favourite content

This incredible battery life makes it easy to use the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G for your favourite hobbies – particularly when it is paired with the other amazing features these smartphones offer.

If you’re a fan of streaming the latest movies and series, the A53 5G and A33 5G provide gorgeous Super AMOLED full HD displays that give you an amazing viewing experience.

Mobile gamers will also love the high refresh rates offered by the displays – the A53 5G offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the A33 5G offers 90Hz.

Photographers have not been left out, either and the installed quad-lens camera systems take impressive photos in any situation, while the front camera is great for streamers who want to capture exciting moments from their lives.

All of this is packed into a design that is equal parts fashionable and durable.

The A-series smartphones feature a slim bezel and a smooth, stylish look – while Samsung’s Ambient Edge design seamlessly blends the camera with the phone’s body.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 then protects your screen, complemented by IP67 resistance against water and dust giving you even more peace of mind.

View the full specifications for these smartphones below.

Learn more about the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G.

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A33 5G Display 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 1280 (5nm) Storage 128GB RAM 6GB / 8GB Rear camera 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh 25W fast charging