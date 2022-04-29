Why an Avalanche might be just what your crypto portfolio needs

How do you choose which crypto to invest in? Just a few years ago, this was an easier question to answer.

Now, with over 18 000 cryptocurrencies available, building a portfolio can feel like a full time job — but it doesn’t have to be. Investors are finding new ways to separate potentially life-changing investments from those not worth the time.

Cryptos with real long-term potential generally have few things in common:

A genuinely innovative approach to solving real-world problems A great team behind the project A strong focus on sustainability

AVAX is a crypto that is clearly winning the confidence of investors by checking these boxes and many more. The crypto started the year in 64th position in terms of market cap then finished in 10th place, delivering returns in excess of 3 000% (yes, three thousand percent!).

So what is Avalanche and why should you join the legions of investors putting their money behind this disruptive crypto project? Buckle up because an avalanche of information about this revolutionary token is coming your way.

What is AVAX?

Avalanche is a smart contract blockchain, similar to Ethereum. It was designed to solve some of the limitations of older cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Some of the most significant limitations of these older cryptos are speed (transactions per second) and finality (the amount of time it takes for a transaction to be completed).

These are, by far, the most significant limitations preventing a blockchain project from competing head-on with established global payment solutions. How is AVAX doing? Let’s take a look.

Blazingly fast

The Avalanche blockchain can process 4 500 transactions per second at near-zero cost, even on weekends. Visa, by comparison, can process only 1 700 transactions per second, and only on weekdays. These transactions also cost over 100x more.

But what about its competitors in the crypto space? Well, Avalanche is able to achieve finality in three seconds versus Ethereum’s one minute. Now, Bitcoin’s maximum speed of 5 transactions per second is starting to feel a little dated. Solving real-world problems? Check!

The Avalanche team

Avalanche founder Emin Gün Sirer was an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Cornell University. Astoundingly, he shelved his work on the first proof of work cryptocurrency in 2003, after being told by his peers that a competitor to the dollar would never receive funding.

After Bitcoin’s launch, Emin was inspired to revisit his work. He realised that the Bitcoin network’s energy usage was becoming a serious obstacle and set out to design a new blockchain that could leapfrog the issue.

Unlike many developers in his position, Emin chose not to launch it to the market. Instead, Avalanche was put through years of rigorous testing and questioning.

“Avalanche’s meteoric rise through the crypto ranks was, in no small part, driven by its ability to deliver on its promises early on” says head of investments at Revix, Brett Hope Robertson.

“Many crypto projects launch off the back of lofty goals. Avalanche was ready for anything the market had to throw at it from the day it launched.”

The rest is history. In just two years Avalanche’s token AVAX has reached a market capitalisation of almost $19Bn, making it the 10th biggest crypto.

It has attracted partnerships with the likes of Deloitte, who will run a new disaster recovery platform on the Avalanche blockchain. A great team behind the project? Check!

Greener by nature

From day one, Emin’s team has focussed on ensuring that Avalanche’s underlying systems are as energy-efficient as possible. As a result, Avalanche is one of the most eco-friendly networks on Earth.

As a result, Avalanche’s carbon footprint is a fraction of the size of Bitcoin’s and comparing it to the financial sector makes the banks look a bit like a network of coal mines. A strong focus on sustainability? Double-check!

Revix launches AVAX in South Africa

Avalanche’s tech is revolutionary in many ways and AVAX gives investors a whole different set of numbers to get excited about. Sure, 2021 returns were nothing short of astonishing, but AVAX has only just broken into the list of the top 10 cryptos.

When you consider that direct competitor Ethereum’s total value currently stands at $345Bn, Avalanche’s total value of $19Bn is an indicator of how much room there still is for AVAX to grow.

Last week, Revix, the Cape Town-based investment platform (backed by JSE listed Sabvest), brought AVAX to South Africans for the first time.

Is it too late to buy Avalanche (AVAX) in 2022?

You’re not too late to be early. Avalanche is only two years old with massive potential ahead of it. Be an early investor with Revix, the first financial platform in South Africa to list the AVAX token.

