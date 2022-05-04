Awesome and accessible: The Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G aims to keep affordability in mind

There is no doubt that the new Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G from Samsung will resonate with many value-seeing South Africans.

Those who want a premium, ultra-empowering smartphone experience will not be disappointed by these two new Galaxy A series devices.

They deliver a complete package of the latest innovations in a strong all-around package offering a holistic mobile experience for creating, connecting and thriving.

Both the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G deliver an awesome mobile experience with features that will both surprise and delight users are packed with power, performance and a smile-inducing camera that will impress most users.

Depending on who you are you may even really gravitate towards their pricing.

The Galaxy A series is Samsung’s most popular smartphone category, and is represented well by this awesome-twosome.

From Galaxy’s signature AI-powered camera and super smooth, bright display.

Both devices are equipped with up to two-day battery life and 25W Super-Fast Charging – so viewing, streaming and more is a non-stop experience.

The Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G are beautifully and purposefully built to let you express yourself with a stylish, sleek design and unique, fresh colour options.

Both devices are protected by strong Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance.

Plus, both devices support continuous One UI and Android OS upgrades, as well as security updates to ensure your mobile experience is always awesome.

These security features include:

Secure Folder is a secure, encrypted space that protects your most private information in separate folders

Private Share is a file sharing function that allows you to share your data without concerns of invasion of privacy and loss of ownership

Samsung Knox is a renowned mobile security solution that provides a secure environment for corporate data and apps for all Galaxy devices.

So, whatever life has in store, these Galaxy A series gives you the power to make every day awesome.

Both devices are available in Awesome Blue and Black with 128GB of memory.

The Galaxy A33 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R6999 and the Galaxy A53 5G for only R8999.

Click here for more info on these must-have devices.