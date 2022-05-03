Why the new Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G devices are must-have innovations

Innovation has always been a hallmark of Samsung smartphones, and now with the introduction of the new Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G, empowering new mobile technology is now more accessible.

So, what’s so special about these latest additions to the popular Galaxy A series?

Let’s start with the Galaxy A53 5G quad-camera system which features a 64MP OIS Camera.

This allows you to take crisp and steady shots every time.

So if you’re tired of blurry photos and fuzzy videos, you’ll love these devices. If selfies and video calls are your passion, the high-resolution 32MP front camera delivers on so many levels, along with a host of features to express yourself in creative ways.

Beyond the camera and video innovations the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G offer effortless connectivity in order to work and play the way you want to.

The hyper-fast 5G-enabled connection means seamless streaming and sharing with your friends and family.

With these devices, power is within your grasp. Both smartphones are fitted with a 5nm Octa-core processor that will allow your Galaxy to handle heavy-duty multitasking.

What’s more, they also feature Galaxy’s signature AI camera, expansive and smooth display, and up to two-day battery life so you never run out of power when you need it most.

Designed with both functionality and beauty in mind, these devices will complement your style and add awesome to your look.

The device’s slim bezel creates a smooth, stylish look and Ambient Edge design seamlessly blends the camera with the body of the phone, which houses the displays beautifully.

Galaxy A53 5G’s expansive 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive experience while Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an improved 90Hz refresh rate.

Plus, these new Galaxy A series devices are equipped with 25W Super-Fast Charging – so viewing, streaming and more can last longer.

Concerned about security for your personal or business data and information?

The Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G offer an innovative security solution designed to ensure that your private information stays in the right hands.

Secured by the defence-grade Samsung Knox, these devices allow you to store private photos, notes, and apps.

If innovation is what you’re looking for, the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G offers the full package, with features that will impress.

Both devices are available in Awesome Blue and Black with an incredible 128GB of memory.

The Galaxy A33 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R6999 and the Galaxy A53 5G for only R8999.

Click here for more info on these must-have devices.