Everything you need to know about the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program

Mecer Inter-Ed (MIE) is committed to helping you and your team achieve the Microsoft certifications you need.

The leading Microsoft training and certification provider can help you not only build a roadmap for increasing your knowledge, but also with planning for the big upcoming Microsoft Partner Network changes.

Microsoft training and certifications

Microsoft’s role-based training solutions and certifications leverage its extensive job task analysis processes, which learn what the market needs and recommend courses to those who operate in these areas, accordingly.

These courses are targeted at providing each person with the specific skills they need to thrive in their workplace, and include opportunities for specialization, hands-on experience, and practical applications.

MIE is a leading provider of Microsoft training and certification solutions, including extensive Microsoft Office training that empowers both individuals and organisations to learn what possibilities exist within Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

The objective of any of MIE’s Microsoft Office training courses is to teach you to work smarter and get more out of your Office apps, and after completing these courses, you will know how to collaborate with anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

Prepare for newly announced Microsoft partner changes

On 16 March, Microsoft announced key changes to the Microsoft Partner Network program.

From October 2022, the “Microsoft Partner Network” will be known as the “Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.”

This updated program will include all partners in the Microsoft ecosystem – whether the partner builds and sells services, software solutions, or devices.

One of the key changes that the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program will make is how Microsoft addresses new solution partner designations with a point system.

There will be 3 categories that partners must fulfil – Customer Success, Skilling, and Performance – and MIE can assist all partner organizations achieve maximum points.

Plan in advance

Your first step when preparing for the updated Microsoft Cloud Partner Program should be to map out your current competencies to the new solutions areas.

The below guide provides a solid understanding of the different solution areas under the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

Achieving new certifications will help you achieve more points and can ultimately push your business towards earning a new solution partner designation.

Certifications are not just about acquiring new designations, however; they also offer other benefits such as greater in-depth skills, job satisfaction, and productivity.

A study by Pearson VUE found that 90% of technical professionals say certifications build confidence, while 76% say that since they have been certified, they have been more satisfied in their jobs.

Additionally, IDC research shows that trained and certified teams who are responsible for core IT activities are almost 20% more productive than those with less training. Even more exciting is the fact that Microsoft-certified professionals perform 26% better across all roles than uncertified IT professionals with the same responsibilities.

Take the next step

MIE is focused on upskilling your employees, and has therefore created a comprehensive guide that will help you plan your skilling categories under the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

This guide includes the qualifying criteria, the intermediate and advanced certifications that must be achieved to meet these criteria, and the maximum points that can be achieved for each solution area.

Reach out to [email protected] to receive the MIE guide that will assist you with your planning, or alternatively, fill out your details and download the guide below.

Click here and fill in this form to get in contact with Mecer Inter-Ed