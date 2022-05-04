Protect your business operations with OPSWAT NetWall USG

The advent of the fourth industrial revolution – which brought about a rise in IoT, cloud computing, and advanced analytics – has forced businesses to prioritise digital transformation.

This has led to increased vulnerabilities in operational technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) networks, which cannot be paused without significantly affecting production and are fundamental to business operations.

Therefore, businesses need to shift their focus from just IT security to a full cybersecurity solution that offers services such as unidirectional security gateways.

How unidirectional security gateways protect you

Unidirectional security gateways protect the transfer of your mission-critical data in real-time from ICS networks to corporate business systems.

They are considered to be one of the most effective forms of defence against cyberattacks and protect your business in the following ways:

Reporting to external networks. Facilitating IoT and cloud communications. Enabling remote diagnostics and maintenance. Securely transferring system updates and patches.

For each of these scenarios, a unidirectional gateway is used to transfer data to an external replica database on the IT network, where it can be accessed by the OT vendor.

This allows data to be transferred safely and across all environments.

OPSWAT Netwall USG

Through its turnkey product, NetWall USG, OPSWAT helps govern and secure the transfer of files and the communication between devices across networks – providing real-time unidirectional access to OT systems and industrial data.

OPSWAT NetWall USG stands out from the competition thanks to its proprietary technologies that deliver enhanced performance and scalability. This includes:

Guaranteed payload delivery

Concurrent data streams of up to 10Gbps

An anti-overrun mechanism

Easy to deploy and scale

Bilateral configuration

These features ensure that your business remains operational and secure at all times.

Altron Arrow

Altron Arrow is a distributor and supporter of OPSWAT technologies and solutions in South Africa.

It can help your business to deploy and implement your chosen OPSWAT solution within your existing infrastructure, and offers a selection of OPSWAT technologies, including NetWall, MetaAccess, and MetaDefender.

Contact Gyula Wendler from Altron Arrow for more info.