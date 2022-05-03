Exciting new ICT research position – Apply now

Broad Media is looking for a technology researcher to lead an exciting new ICT research agency which specialises in Information Technology and Telecommunications.

The position will suit a person with a background in a scientific field like Engineering, Computer Science, or Multimedia Development.

You should also have an interest in multiple research fields, and enjoy working with people.

The position will include multiple responsibilities, including developing and executing research strategies, interviewing executives for research reports, presenting findings to companies, and meeting with clients.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment, a competitive salary, and the room to learn and grow in your career.

You will also receive in-person guidance and training in the role.

This position is full-time and based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion.