Micro Focus SA MD Emile Burger celebrates exciting first year in charge

Emile Burger has been the Managing Director of Micro Focus South Africa since March 2021, and has experienced an exciting first year at the helm.

Before beginning in his current role, Burger worked as the Chief Commercial Officer at Axis, and he also accrued significant leadership experience within the South African banking industry.

We spoke with Burger about his experience at Micro Focus South Africa so far, as well as his goals for the future with the company.

Working through challenges

Burger said that beginning in his role during the national lockdown was a major challenge, but praised structures that already existed in the company which made the transition much easier.

“I had what I call pivot people – leaders in the organisation who gave me great support,” said Burger.

Another key challenge the company faced was that, while Micro Focus offers amazing services, not all local businesses have a firm understanding of who Micro Focus is.

“We often start conversations with prospective clients by explaining who Micro Focus is before we can even begin understanding the customer’s needs,” he said.

“That does make the solution cycle a longer one, but we are starting to make headway.”

Big trends

Since taking over, Burger has noted several trends in the industry – including a renewed focus on Software-as-a-Service(SaaS) and cloud platforms.

“As a company, we’ve expanded the availability of our solutions into SaaS and remain the market leader – by a country mile – in migrating customer workloads into modern constructs and hyperscalers,” said Burger.

“It is therefore no surprise that we have big projects underway with leading local financial services players.”

Another trend that Burger identified was the rise in automation.

“What makes Micro Focus unique is that we have automation as a foundational part of all our solutions,” he said.

“This gives our clients extra value when compared to alternatives that may treat automation as an afterthought.”

Finally, Burger stated that companies are increasingly focused on finding solutions that provide a more intuitive experience.

“We’ve really worked hard at ensuring that our technologies integrate into a value offering and seamless interfaces,” he said.

“For example, in our Operations and Management portfolio, we integrate all devices and end points into a single view.”

“This wasn’t always easy, and some hardware OEMs initially had challenges, but no great victory comes without great effort,” he said.

Burger concluded by saying that he believes in his team and in all of Micro Focus’s customers.

“My focus for the year ahead would be a continued dedication to our customers where we try hard to really understand their pain points,” he said.

Learn more about Micro Focus’s range of solutions.