Most powerful B2B tech platform in South Africa

MyBroadband is South Africa’s most impactful business-to-business (B2B) technology platform and is therefore the best place to reach ICT decision-makers.

In April, MyBroadband attracted a readership of 2.5 million South Africans who are interested in tech and business.

There is no other tech platform in the country that can compete with this audience size.

What makes this audience even more valuable is the quality of the readers. Over the last month, MyBroadband was visited by:

55,000 CEOs and directors

296,000 registered business owners

663,000 IT managers and decision-makers

MyBroadband makes this influential audience easy for South African companies to access through its innovative marketing tools with excellent targeting.

Companies simply have to say which audience they want to reach, and MyBroadband does the rest.

It offers a wide range of marketing tools, including sponsored content, social media promotions, display advertising, and video campaigns.

For more information, visit MyBroadband Business.