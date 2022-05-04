The new Honor X8 is a stylish powerhouse

The X8 is the latest addition to Honor’s X series and offers a stylish design with an incredible camera.

The Honor X8 also boasts superior fast charging thanks to Honor SuperCharge and a large battery that ensures your device is never without power.

It offers several key flagship features at an affordable price geared toward the South African market.

We take a look that all the Honor X8 has to offer below.

Sleek design

The Honor X8 is an ethereal beauty that will complement your style thanks to its exquisitely slim and fashionable design.

It is housed in a high-strength, lightweight aluminium alloy chassis that is sleek, thin, and elegant.

This body is available in Titanium Silver and Midnight Black – so you can pick the option that suits your personal style.

The Honor X8’s flat edge design and rounded corners then ensure that it fits comfortably in your hand, while extensive drop-testing guarantees incredible durability.

This stylish chassis is fitted with a 6.7-inch display with incredibly narrow 1.1mm bezels that allow the Honor X8 to boast an impressive 93.6% screen-to-body ratio and provide you with an immersive entertainment experience.

Powerful camera

The Honor X8 offers a powerful rear camera array that comprises a 64MP ultra-clear primary lens, a 5MP 120-degree wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP Bokeh camera.

This allows you to capture detailed and vivid photos – even at night.

The Honor X8 is particularly impressive when taking pictures at night, thanks to its Super Night Mode, which employs an intelligent multi-frame synthesis algorithm and boosts colour metrics to capture detailed images in low-light scenarios.

This is complemented by a 16MP front camera that takes high-resolution selfies and supports 1080p video recordings.

This enhances Honor’s reputation for building fantastic vlogging smartphones by offering dual video recording that allows you to shoot from front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Therefore, you can capture creative video content with ease – record special family moments from both perspectives or vlog a cooking demonstration.

Additionally, the Honor X8 supports enhanced 1080p video recording that allows you to capture your favourite memories, which you can enjoy for years to come.

The Honor X8 also houses a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge that guarantees a long-lasting charge for you to enjoy throughout the day.

For example, you can get three hours of online video playback with just 10 minutes of charging or enjoy up to 19 hours of web browsing from a full charge.

The specifications of the Honor X8 are detailed in the table below.