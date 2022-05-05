Get your own white paper – with lead generation

MyBroadband has partnered with BMIT to offer South African IT and telecoms companies an exceptional new “white paper with lead generation” product.

BMIT is South Africa’s most trusted technology research provider and has been producing world-class IT and telecoms research for over 30 years.

MyBroadband, in turn, is South Africa’s largest IT publication with 3 million monthly readers.

The new white paper product combines BMIT’s exceptional research skills with MyBroadband’s unmatched marketing abilities to offer companies unbeatable value.

The product makes it very easy for companies to get their own white paper, promote it, and create qualified leads from readers.

The best part of the service is that we do everything for you. It includes:

Strategy and concepts around the white paper

Research to produce the white paper

Writing the white paper

Designing and publishing the white paper

Promoting the white paper through articles, social media, and newsletters

Capturing leads and providing you with a qualified list

In short – you come up with an idea for a white paper, and we do the rest. It is that simple.

For more information about MyBroadband and BMIT’s new white paper product, contact Cara Muller – [email protected]