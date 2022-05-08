What’s Next with Aki – Where ICT leaders speak

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou continues to be South Africa’s most popular online technology talk show – and recently passed the 2.5-million views mark.

Two key components of the success of What’s Next are the host, and the guests.

Aki Anastasiou, the host of the show, is South Africa’s best-known technology personality – and is revered for his work as both a TV and radio presenter.

Anastasiou’s prominence is complemented by the high-profile nature of the guests he interviews – many of whom are leaders in the ICT market.

This has included Bank Zero cofounder Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, Microsoft SA CEO Lillian Barnard, Dell SA MD Doug Woolley, and SAP Africa MD Cathy Smith.

Guests from the finance world have included Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, and OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

Season 5

What’s Next with Aki recently entered its fifth season – evidence of the show’s continued success.

Technology and its impact on businesses and the country continues to grow in importance, and What’s Next with Aki is the platform on which ICT leaders share their views on the matter.

Watch the What’s Next interview with Bank Zero cofounder Michael Jordaan below for a taste of what the show has to offer.

For more information on taking part in What’s Next, contact Cara Muller on [email protected]

What’s Next – Michael Jordaan on Bank Zero