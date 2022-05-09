Samsung means business with Knox and the new Galaxy A-series

With more and more people using their mobile phones to work from home, data vulnerability is at an all-time high.

Unseen threats mean businesses, from SMBs to large enterprises, are at risk of having their private information poached – straight from unsuspecting employees.

Samsung has always aimed to provide a safe and secure solution to these hostile actions.

Packed with reliable security essentials and Knox – the defence-grade security software that is built into the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G helps ensure your data stays yours.

With an incredible suite of camera, battery and performance features you’ll want to protect these awesome devices.

Using a cutting-edge security hard- and software, Samsung Knox helps ensure confidential and sensitive data stays safe, no matter where work takes you.

Designed with real-time, end-to-end encryption, the A53 5G and A33 5G is protected from the chip up.

From Secure Folder (a secure space on your device that encrypts and stores your private data and apps) to Private Share (a file sharing function that allows you to share your data safely and securely), both devices are safeguarded at every layer.

Another way of protecting your business’s privacy is by separating sensitive data from a mobile device’s main OS.

This is where Knox Vault comes in. As an EAL5+ certified combination of security-specific hardware (a secure processor and isolated secure memory) and new integrated software, Knox Vault shields your most secure data – including PINs, passwords, biometrics, and more.

The secure processor (hardware-based security that Samsung has been building within Galaxy smartphones) works by operating independently from the main CPU running the Android OS, further enhancing your security posture and minimizing shared components to mitigate potential vectors for attack.

This means that even hackers who gain physical possession of the device can’t get to the information stored deep inside.

Why should you trust Samsung Knox with your business information?

Thanks to Knox’s high security standards, it’s a platform also designed for Governments, healthcare facilities and the military.

It’s no wonder Gartner awarded Knox 27 ‘strong’ ratings in the 30 evaluated.

For those businesses looking to safeguard their privacy and security, the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G comes with the Samsung Knox Suite already built into the device.

Aimed at offering affordability to more people, you can now maximise control and productivity, while helping to protect your business from cyber threats and risks.

The Galaxy A33 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R6 999 and the Galaxy A53 5G for only R8 999.

Click here to learn more about the new Galaxy A series.