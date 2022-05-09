HONOR X8 – The ultimate stylish and lightweight smartphone

The new HONOR X8 is a powerful smartphone with a stylish, lightweight design. This makes this new entry into the X-series the best option in its class.

We find out more about the HONOR X8 below.

Lightweight chassis

The HONOR X8 is the thinnest and lightest smartphone in its price range, measuring just 7.45mm and weighing only 177g.

This, combined with its flat-edge design and rounded corners, means that it can fit into pockets easily, and is a pleasure to hold and use.

This impressive chassis is not only about looks, however; thanks to HONOR’s high-strength aluminum alloy mid-frame bezel plate and its rigorous testing in bend, drop, and strength tests, you can rest assured in the durability of your X8.

Stylish design

The X8 uses an elegant design with two colours variations – Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

HONOR complemented these gorgeous colour options with a super narrow 1.1mm bezel that provide you with a stunning edge-to-edge display.

This small bezel means that the HONOR X8 can offer the largest screen – 6.7-inches – and best screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone in its segment, which provides you with an immersive FullView experience.

The display also offers a 90Hz refresh rate with advanced eye protection technology to keep you captivated when watching your favourite shows.

Get the HONOR X8

HONOR has ensured that the X8 is the complete package, as it also offers incredible performance and amazing photography capabilities.

These features, combined with a powerful battery, SuperCharge technology, and the X8’s stylish design, make it the obvious smartphone to buy in its range.

Click here to find out more about the HONOR X8 now.

The specifications of the HONOR X8 are detailed in the table below.