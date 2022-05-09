Great opportunity for a Finance Journalist

Broad Media is growing its editorial team and has a great opportunity for a Senior Finance Journalist.

The perfect candidate would have experience in finance and investments, and is looking to step up their journalism career.

As a senior journalist you will cover the latest news, produce interesting features, and sub-edit articles for publication.

You will also work with raw data and research reports, taking information and turning it into an engaging story.

Broad Media will offer successful candidates a competitive salary, a great working environment, and the opportunity to grow their career.

This position is full-time and based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion.

Broad Media is South Africa’s leading independent online media company, and is home to MyBroadband, BusinessTech, What’s Next, Business Talk, TopAuto, and MyBroadband Insights.