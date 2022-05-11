Introstat – Big savings on HP laptops with AMD Ryzen processors

Introstat is offering incredible savings on its powerful AMD-equipped HP laptops, including a versatile ProBook with a 360-degree hinge.

All the laptops on offer provide multi-layered protection from HP, easy portability thanks to HP’s lightweight designs, and powerful AMD Ryzen processors that can tackle any task you throw at them.

These AMD’s mobile processors allow HP’s laptops offer business-level performance at a great price.

They are built for multitasking and provide industry leading performance as AMD has packed them with the most cores and threads available in an ultrathin business laptop.

These power-efficient cores also ensure your laptop’s battery will last throughout the day while taking care of all your performance needs.

Concerns about your laptop overheating are a thing of the past when using laptops with AMD’s mobile Ryzen processors, as they offer exceptional thermal control even on ultrathin devices to ensure you get uncompromised performance.

HP Security solutions

AMD’s mobile processors are equipped with the latest on-chip enterprise-grade security features to keep your data safe and therefore protect your business operations.

These are perfectly complemented by HP’s own security solutions and tools, which keep your data safe while reducing the burden on your company’s IT department.

These security solutions include:

HP Sure Start – Self-healing BIOS that automatically recovers from attacks or corruption.

– Self-healing BIOS that automatically recovers from attacks or corruption. HP Sure Sense – Uses deep learning AI to provide protection against advanced malware.

– Uses deep learning AI to provide protection against advanced malware. HP Sure View Generation 3 – Makes the laptop display dark and unreadable when viewing from the side.

– Makes the laptop display dark and unreadable when viewing from the side. HP Privacy Camera – An integrated physical shutter that lets you block your built-in webcam from recording you without your knowledge.

From these integrated security solutions to their potent performance and long-lasting batteries, HP’s AMD-equipped laptops will keep your business productive.

Below, we detail two excellently priced HP laptops from Introstat that offer these powerful security features and much more.

HP ProBook x360 435 G8

The HP ProBook x360 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 4GB RAM to take care of your processing requirements, and you can store your data on its fast 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

It is a 13.3-inch laptop that adapts to the way you work thanks to its versatile 360-degree hinge design. This allows you to use it in clamshell mode, tablet mode, or anything in between.

HP Fast Charge then ensures that you can work longer and charge faster, as this technology can charge your battery up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

The HP ProBook x360 435 G8 is available from Introstat for just R15,767 – saving you over R1,000.

HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Operating System Windows 10 Pro CPU AMD Ryzen 3 5400U GPU AMD Radeon graphics Display 13.3-inch FHD, touchscreen RAM 4GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

HP 255 G8

The HP 255 G8 is a budget-friendly laptop that offers business-level performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM.

Its thin and light design make it ideal for on-the-go workers, while its 15.6-inch non-glossy display – complete with narrow bezels and a big screen-to-body ratio – ensure you have plenty of screen space.

Introstat is offering the HP 255 G8 for just R9,490 – saving you over R1,000.