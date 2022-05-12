‘3 for 2’ blanket campaign speaks from the heart

This winter, homechoice offers customers 3 mink blankets for the price of 2 in selected blanket combos.

These are available on affordable credit terms designed to suit even the smallest budget, so that more South African households can afford the warmth that homechoice blankets provide.

The retailer’s mink blankets in particular have developed a reputation for quality and luxury over the past 3 decades.

The brushed fibres stay soft to the touch and carry a rich, velvet-like sheen. Many of them are reversible, giving you 2 different looks to choose from.

They are available with up to 3 layers (2 mink layers with a thick filler layer in-between). As winter necessities, homechoice mink blankets never fail to keep the cold at bay and as luxury items, they provide a comfortable weight that helps you relax (2-7kg).

Inspired by the countless testimonials received from happy customers over the years, homechoice chose to focus this year’s primary blanket campaign on real-life customer experiences. Head of Creative, Gigi Walsh, explains:

“For years, our customers have shared heart-warming stories and memories about their homechoice blankets with us. We wanted to share these stories with South Africa because when someone speaks from the heart, people listen.”

The campaign saw a diverse group of ordinary South Africans presented with homechoice blankets from the retailer’s 2022 blanket combo range.

Customers were then asked to give their honest, unscripted opinion on camera. The overwhelming response was “love”, praising the blankets’ softness, thickness and warmth.

One customer brought her 6-year-old daughter to experience the homechoice blankets with her.

Both mom and daughter thoroughly enjoyed the generous size of the blanket they were given, saying that it was so big their whole family could fit underneath it.

Selected mink blankets are available in double, queen and king sizes. Kids and babies can even enjoy their own mink blankets in a full range of cute and cuddly styles.

As this winter’s cold creeps in, homechoice blankets are growing in demand;

however, rather than marking up the prices to capitalise on demand, the retailer is currently offering qualifying customers the opportunity to ‘buy now, pay later’ during May 2022, delaying payment for blanket purchases, without interest until August 2022 (Ts&Cs apply).

‘3 for 2’ blanket combos are accessible to all customers online at homechoice.co.za and at homechoice showrooms across South Africa where customers are invited to feel the quality of the blankets first-hand.

Customers can shop with homechoice from the comfort of their homes, simply by calling a friendly agent on +27 86 146 6324 to place their order.

Alternatively, customers can purchase via the homechoice Android app, which can be downloaded at the Google Play store.

All cash orders over R800 will automatically qualify for free delivery. Orders can be conveniently delivered to the customer’s home or collected from homechoice showrooms in major cities across South Africa or choicecollect containers in outlying areas.