Experience the latest products from Hisense and win awesome prizes

Hisense will be travelling to a number of malls across South Africa from 27 April until 19 December, where it will be giving you the chance to win while experiencing Hisense’s premium products first hand.

The tour will begin in Cape Town and end in Johannesburg, and will travel through East London, Durban and Bloemfontein.

When visiting a Hisense stand at participating malls, you will experience Hisense’s top products – including Laser TVs, premium 4K TVs, soundbars, and the new H60 series smartphones.

You will also be able to play foosball and try out a cutting-edge racing simulator.

Hisense will be giving lucky participants awesome Hisense-branded gifts, too, including t-shirts, umbrellas, drawstring bags, hats, and more.

How to win with Hisense

If you want to win these cool goodies, all you need to do is to visit a Hisense stand at a mall near you.

Complete steps 1-2 and win a prize.

Complete steps 3-4 and stand a chance to win another prize:

Check out the awesome Hisense products. Complete a survey about your Hisense experience. Take a selfie using the Hisense selfie frame at the stand. Share your selfie to any Hisense social media page, tag @HisenseSA and use the tag #LifeReimagined

Follow these easy steps and you will be one step closer to winning awesome Hisense-branded products.

If you purchase a Hisense Laser TV, you will also stand a chance to win a VIP cinematic experience worth R10,000 – where Hisense will set up a movie theatre in the comfort of your home.

This will comprise a full cinematic experience, including a movie stall with popcorn and slush puppies.

Additionally, all Laser TV purchases come with a free Hisense coffee machine worth R2,000.

How to locate a Hisense stand

The Hisense stand will kick off its journey in Cape Town, before travelling to East London, Durban, Bloemfontein, and finally, Johannesburg.

The confirmed malls included in this itinerary are below:

Cape Town:

Canal Walk Shopping Centre : 10 – 16 May.

: 10 – 16 May. Tyger Valley Shopping Centre: 24 – 30 May.

East London:

Hemingways Mall: 28 June – 04 July.

Durban:

Gateway Shopping Centre : 26 July – 08 August.

: 26 July – 08 August. The Pavilion Shopping Centre: 30 August – 05 September.

Bloemfontein:

Mimosa Mall: 27 September – 03 October.

More details will be available soon regarding the malls that Hisense will visit in Johannesburg and Pretoria, so follow the Hisense SA Facebook page to stay updated and win awesome prizes.

Click here to follow Hisense on Facebook.

Click here to learn more about Hisense.