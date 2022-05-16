Incredible Apple iPhone 13 contracts and trade-ins from iStore Business

Apple’s iPhone 13 is the ideal smartphone for SMEs to keep their employees connected – and iStore Business offers incredible cellular contracts on these impressive devices.

You can choose to take out new contracts with iStore Business or upgrade your employees’ existing iPhones – and iStore Business lets you choose the iPhone 13 deal that suit your business’s budget and performance needs.

For example: you can upgrade your employees’ existing iPhones to the latest range-topping iPhone 13 Pro Max and receive up to 10,000 call minutes, 200GB of data, and 2,000 SMSs every month.

Alternatively, you can save with the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, or iPhone 13 miniwhich all offer incredible business performance.

These smartphones are available on 24-month and 36-month contracts, providing flexibility for payment terms.

Another great reason to get your next iPhone contract through iStore Business is that it offers incredible trade-in options. You can get up to R15,000 cash back for your existing iPhone, saving you significant money on your next contract.

Additionally, there are SIM-only deals available and you can choose from three major networks – Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom.

When you upgrade at iStore Business, you also will receive free iCare Plus worth R1,999 and complimentary 90-day tech support to ensure your employees are always connected and your business is running optimally.

Apple iPhone 13 business benefits

The Apple iPhone 13 is equipped with powerful business applications like Notes, Zoom, and FaceTime, which allow your employees to collaborate in real-time.

These smartphones also include convenient apps like the DocuSign app that lets you get a client’s signature instantly, and GoCanvas – a tool that creates logs and forms easily.

Your employees will also benefit from several apps to help them stay organised and productive, such as Reminders, which allows them to create and share checklists with their teams.

These and other tools will enhance productivity at your SME while reducing its environmental impact and its paper costs.

These tools are then supported by Apple’s powerful A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13. This allows your employees to multitask effortlessly, while the smartphone’s large battery keeps them connected throughout the day.

Productivity is also improved by 5G connectivity, while users will benefit from up to 1TB of storage – more than enough space for all their business files.

Visit iStore Business to equip your team with the latest iPhone 13 from Apple and ensure your employees are productive and connected – Click here to apply for your business’s iPhone upgrade contract today.