Micro Focus named ASQ leader in 2022 IDC MarketScape report

Micro Focus has earned the title of leader in the IDC 2022 Automated Software Quality (ASQ) MarketScape report.

The IDC MarketScape ASQ report is one of a four-part series of papers that assess the competitive fitness of ICT vendors.

The ASQ paper evaluated 24 vendors and ranked them based on the strength of their ASQ capabilities.

The IDC found that Micro Focus’s ASQ offerings provide a comprehensive solution that spans the entire software development and testing lifecycle.

This includes impressive synergistic capabilities in areas such as portfolio management, application management; and functional, performance, and security testing.

It also noted that Micro Focus’s modernisation products allow its user base to easily move forward into agile DevOps and modern development.

Additionally, the IDC said Micro Focus is differentiated by its broad and deep support and its “ability to scale implementations from small teams to distributed, global organisations.”

Micro Focus ASQ suite

The Micro Focus products considered in this assessment include:

ALM Octane

ALM/Quality Centre

LoadRunner family

UFT family

Enterprise Test Server

Service Virtualization

Fortify Static Code Analyzer

Fortify WebInspect

Fortify on Demand

Enterprise Developer

Micro Focus’s quality testing products include the LoadRunner and UFT families, which provide the ability to create, define, debug, and execute load tests at scale – and allow enterprises to automatically test GUI and API technologies across multiple platforms.

The Fortify product range then offers comprehensive security testing and source code analysis across 27 languages, while its ALM products act as the central hub for testing efforts and dashboard analytics.

It was the superior features and functionality of all of these products that combined to position Micro Focus as a leader in the enterprise ASQ environment.

Assessment criteria

The IDC MarketScape report uses qualitative and quantitative criteria comprising a ‘strategy score’ and a ‘capabilities score’ that combine to reveal each vendor’s position in the market.

The capabilities of these applications are determined by examining vendors adoption patterns, trends, and the impact of their product on business success.

The strategy score is then based on vendors that offer successful enterprise quality strategies in key emerging areas such as cloud, SaaS, mobile, and other environments.

If a vendor wishes to be a leader, they must score highly in both criteria – which Micro Focus has done comprehensively.

