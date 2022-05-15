How to get your ICT executives on What’s Next with Aki

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s most popular technology talk show and features the top leaders from the country’s IT and Telecommunications market.

As part of MyBroadband, we make it is easy for companies to get their executives featured on the show.

Two excellent marketing solutions which allows businesses to get featured on What’s Next include Executive Interview packages and Season Sponsorships.

Both offer unmatched exposure to a highly-influential audience.

All What’s Next interviews are published to MyBroadband, the What’s Next website, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify – reaching a powerful ICT audience.

Big growth

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou premiered on 26 June 2020, and has been a hit since launch.

The quality of the guests and Anastasiou’s great interview style made the show an instant hit, and in May the series reached 2.5 million views.

Guests have included Bank Zero cofounder Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare, Afrihost CEO Gian Visser, and FNB CEO Jacques Celliers – to name only a few.

Sponsors of the show have included Microsoft, Discovery Bank, Sage, Infobip, Axiz, and Syspro.

For more information, visit: What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou