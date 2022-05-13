Michelin South Africa achieves Level 1 B-BBEE certification

Michelin Tyre Company South Africa has achieved its Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) certification.

This is the culmination of a four-year transformation journey focused on executing a new strategy driven by People, Profit, and Planet.

“To us, B-BBEE is not only about compliance, but we also see ourselves as an important role player in the country, especially in every community in which we operate,” said Michelin South Africa’s Managing Director Marcus Baffoe-Bonnie.

“We want to play a significant role in growing and developing these communities in a tangible way.”

Comprehensive commitment to transformation

Michelin achieved Level 1 certification by making a concerted effort to focus on all the pillars of the B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice.

This includes the recent conclusion of an ownership transaction with two non-governmental organisations, and the prioritisation of women in management through the creation of an inclusive environment that allows women to reach their full potential.

The company has also worked with several external training solution providers to create a robust skills development package that offers additional learning options for its employees and external beneficiaries.

“We understand that for us to be sustainable and maintain our position as a world leader in sustainable mobility, we must continue to create opportunities to develop talent, skills, and diversity,” said Michelin South Africa’s Chief Administrative Officer Nokonwaba Ngxabazi.

“Through training and mentorship, Michelin invests in growing our employees’ skills and expertise while helping other stakeholders in our network to do the same within their organisations.”

Michelin’s customers will also benefit massively from the company’s Level 1 B-BBEE status, as they will get 135% supplier recognition for their investment in Michelin’s products and services.

“We are committed to continuing doing business responsibly by uplifting, supporting, and investing in people through real action,” said Baffoe-Bonnie.

“This will enable us to empower our customers, employees, their families, and the communities in which we operate.”

Click here to learn more about Michelin’s range of tyres.