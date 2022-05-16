2022 Marketing Budget Survey – Win R5,000

Broad Media is running its 2022 Marketing Budget Survey.

The survey is aimed at people who work in their company’s marketing department, or who are involved with their company’s marketing activities.

By taking part in the survey, you will help provide insight into how South African companies are marketing in 2022.

The results report from the survey will then be made available for free to Broad Media’s audience.

Take part and win

By completing the survey, you also stand a chance to win R5,000.

To enter the giveaway:

The competition will end on 30 May 2022, and standard competition rules apply.