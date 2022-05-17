South Africans can now buy crypto with credit and debit cards on VALR

VALR, the largest cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in South Africa, now offers South Africans the ability to buy crypto with credit and debit cards.

This move will allow users to purchase crypto near-instantly. Initial purchases will be limited to R1000 as the feature rolls out.

This is a major advantage for VALR users, because it will allow traders to be more agile.

Crypto trading is known for its volatility, which many traders use to their advantage by deploying capital and strategies to buy market dips at opportune moments.

The current limitations of EFT deposits via the traditional banking system mean that traders may be forced to wait up to 48 hours for deposits to clear before being able to allocate funds – a lifetime in a market where coins often observe double-digit swings in the space of a day.

“Crypto is unique in that it’s an always-on market,” explains VALR Co-founder and CEO Farzam Ehsani.

“Globally, traditional stock exchanges and banks are generally only open during regular business hours.”

“Given that crypto operates 24/7, 365 days a year, we’re committed to offering users multiple options to fund their accounts seamlessly at any time of day or night so that their trading isn’t impeded.”

A passion for fast finality

VALR’s credit card integration speaks to the rapidly-growing startup’s ambitions to create a financial system that better serves humanity, offering individuals and corporations a new avenue to seamlessly transact on the platform.

While the platform already caters for fast withdrawals and instant deposits via EFT, these methods can still be constrained by bank processing hours.

VALR, which currently boasts over 280,000 users, has shown its commitment to inclusivity through continuous efforts to minimize fees and waiting times.

Last year, VALR launched VALR Pay, an instant payments service with zero fees.

Crypto-to-crypto payments via VALR Pay are in the works, with the intention to offer South Africans an affordable, lightning-quick avenue for making and receiving payments in crypto.

“The markets – both crypto and traditional – have been going through turbulent times recently.”

“We’ve built VALR to serve humanity, and despite the volatility, we believe crypto will play a pivotal role in the global financial system,” explains Ehsani.

“Merging the worlds of traditional finance and crypto is a tremendously exciting challenge that we are proud to undertake.”

