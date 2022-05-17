HONOR X8 unboxing – Sleek smartphone with an impressive camera

HONOR recently gave MyBroadband its new X8 smartphone to review, and we were very impressed with this device.

Our model was the Titanium Silver version, and this colour was breath-taking thanks to the phone’s classy metallic finish.

The HONOR X8 is just 7.45mm thin and weighs just 177g, and its sleek design also includes an incredibly narrow 1.1mm bezel that provides a class-leading 93.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Its crisp 6.7-inch display offers a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing – making this a fantastic option for those who play lots of games or watch lots of movies on their smartphone.

Performance and camera

The HONOR X8 packs impressive performance into its sleek chassis, including 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a large 4,000mAh battery.

This ensures you can perform all your resource-intensive tasks with ease – no matter whether you’re playing your favourite games or editing your pictures and videos for social media.

Its camera is one of the HONOR X8’s highlights, as it boasts a quad-lens system headlined by a 64MP primary lens.

This camera is built to take fantastic photos in any situation – whether you’re snapping a macro shot or capturing a vast landscape.

The X8 also boasts a Super Night Mode, which is designed to capture superior images in low-light conditions.

Watch our unboxing video below to learn more about this impressive smartphone.