Axxess launches new Uncapped LTE range – including a big birthday deal

Axxess is celebrating its 25th birthday and has therefore launched several new uncapped Telkom LTE services that are available at highly competitive prices.

These packages include a 10Mbps package for just R599 per month and a 20Mbps for R695 per month.

Now, to continue its 25-year birthday celebrations, Axxess is offering a special deal where if you sign up for its 10Mbps uncapped Telkom LTE deal, you will pay just R299 per month for the first two months.

This slashes half of the monthly price off your package for the first two months and makes the package even more attractive than it already was.

This promotion is available until further notice, so if you’re interested in signing up for an LTE deal, you should choose this Axxess deal for the best value on the market.

Why Uncapped LTE

Uncapped LTE is a great connectivity solution for both home and office use because it offers simple, easy, and affordable connectivity to your doorstep.

Uncapped LTE packages don’t require a fixed line, and can instead be self-installed by anyone – meaning you can get a great connection even if you don’t have fibre in your area.

Axxess is committed to bringing this affordable and convenient Internet option to more South Africans so that they don’t need to break the bank to get connected.

New capped LTE package

Axxess is also launching a new Telkom Capped LTE package that offers high speeds and great value.

This package consists of 80GB of anytime data and 80GB of night time data, and costs just R249 per month.

This package is a great option if you want a cheap way to access fast wireless Internet.

Axxess offers many other Telkom LTE products – so click here to view their latest packages.