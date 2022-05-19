Ten reasons to choose Netcash Shop for your small business e-commerce website

One way that life has changed for good since 2020 is that more South Africans than ever are using e-commerce to purchase goods ranging from everyday essentials to high-end electronics.

With a platform like Netcash Shop, boarding the online retail train is easier than many business owners imagine.

This creates an exciting channel to market for small and medium businesses (SMBs) as well as new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Steven Howard, eCommerce Product Owner at leading payments company Netcash, says creating an e-commerce store starts with choosing the right platform for your business needs.

An ideal platform would make it simple for you to manage everything – from the look-and-feel of your website to processing payments and arranging delivery logistics – from a single interface.

To make things easier for SMBs, Netcash has partnered with Ecwid, a leader worldwide in providing online selling solutions for small businesses, to offer a powerful e-commerce shopping cart solution and online shop builder.

This solution allows you to create the e-commerce shop of your dreams in just a few easy steps.

Howard outlines ten features that set the Netcash Shop offering apart from the rest.

1 – Affordability

Netcash Shop offers a choice of four flexible plans with pricing to suit your business needs, starting as low as R200 per month, with no set-up fees. A 30-day demo shop is available to first-time users for free.

2 – Integrated payments gateway with no additional platform transaction fees

Tight integration with secure Netcash Payment Gateway makes it simple to accept a wide range of payments options and manage your e-commerce store from one interface.

Payment options include debit and credit cards, most major e-wallets and Scan to Pay apps, Instant and Bank EFT.

You only pay the Netcash Gateway transaction fee – no additional cart transaction fees for the shop platform.

3 – Integrate with your existing site and sell everywhere

You can use the Netcash Shop plugin for WordPress and Wix, so you can add e-commerce to your existing website.

You can also extend your cart to your social media platforms, other websites and blogs while syncing directly to your central dashboard.

This makes it easy for customers to shop for your products wherever they interact with you.

4 – Manage your online store on the go

Use the Netcash Shop app or a browser on any device to manage your shop from one dashboard.

Changes are initiated to reflect instantly across all platforms. You can process orders, upload products, manage stock and pricing on the go.

5 – A wealth of built-in functionality – for free

Even on the entry-level paid plans, Netcash Shop offers almost everything you need as part of the standard functionality built into the platform.

You don’t need to download or pay for plugins and apps for basic features like integration with Facebook, Instagram and Google, a payment gateway, shipping apps and marketing apps.

6 – Instant site, just add your business

Included in all plans, the Netcash Shop Instant Site feature lets you build a website with built-in e-commerce functionality from scratch in a matter of minutes.

7 – Ease of use

Netcash Shop is not only easy to use, but it makes things simple and seamless for your customers, too.

8 – Customise the look and feel to your needs

Customise the look and feel of your online store with a variety of themes.

If you are adding your online shop to your existing WordPress website, you can enable the advanced settings to match your WordPress theme or use CSS codes to further customise your store.

9 – Accept no limits

Netcash Shop has no limits on the number of product options.

Personalise your product options and variations, allow customers to choose from different sizes, colours, images and more.

10 – E-commerce enablement with no fuss

Relax and leave Netcash to handle the upgrades, SSL certificates, security, server configuration and hosting. All you need to do is focus on selling.

Netcash Shop is a perfect e-commerce option for businesses, developers and designers.

Try it for free for 30 days, obligation-free. You can change your plan whenever you like. All plans are available on a month-to-month basis.

About Netcash

Established in 2003, Netcash is a payment solutions provider delivering debit order, salary and creditor payment services to South African businesses and organisations.

The company provides multiple innovative and integrated online payment solutions that are efficient, simple, and cost-efficient.

Netcash is registered with the FSCA, PASA and is PCI DSS Level 1 compliant.

