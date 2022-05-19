The impressive guests on What’s Next in 2022

What’s Next with Aki is South Africa’s most popular online technology talk show, thanks to its stellar guest line up and charismatic host Aki Anastasiou.

The show recently passed the 2.5-million views mark, and there are no signs that it is slowing down.

Guests on What’s Next in 2022 have included a range of ICT leaders who are respected and revered in technology and business circles.

This includes Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare, Bank Zero Cofounder Michael Jordaan, Program Head of Investec Business Online Devina Maharaj, Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossip, and Revix Founder Sean Sanders.

Guests from previous seasons have included Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, Microsoft SA CEO Lillian Barnard, Dell SA MD Doug Woolley, SAP Africa MD Cathy Smith, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, and OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

Season 5

What’s Next with Aki recently entered its fifth season – evidence of the show’s continued success.

Technology and its impact on businesses and the country continues to grow in importance, and What’s Next with Aki is the platform on which ICT leaders share their views on the matter.

