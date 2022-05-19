Why WD Purple storage is critical in AI-powered surveillance systems

Western Digital® has published the second annual Smart Video Artificial Intelligence Survey in partnership with Security Sales and Integration.

This survey found that AI is becoming a higher priority for businesses when implementing surveillance systems – and a big reason for this is that it drives better business decisions.

This is true across multiple areas of the business – including assembly lines, access control, and perimeter security – and means that businesses installing or upgrading their surveillance systems should ensure they are using hardware that can support AI and smart video capabilities.

The survey also found that there’s a significant need for education on best practices when deploying surveillance systems to ensure they support the latest technologies sufficiently.

This was discovered to be particularly true for the implementation of new and advanced AI technologies – where there is a strong interest from businesses.

Importance of storage

Modern surveillance systems rely heavily on dedicated storage solutions that can support the latest surveillance technologies in ways that traditional storage simply cannot.

For example: surveillance systems are constantly writing to storage, which means these storage drives must be capable of functioning optimally at high heat levels for long periods of time.

These storage devices must also have a much higher workload rating than a standard drive, as the stress that AI-powered surveillance technologies place on them is sizeable.

Western Digital knows this, and designed its WD Purple™ range to tick all the required boxes in the surveillance space.

WD Purple and Purple Pro storage drives are designed specifically for the purpose of surveillance system storage, and are the best option if you are installing a new AI-powered setup.

WD Purple and Purple Pro

The WD Purple range of hard drives provides very reliable surveillance-class storage that is strenuously tested for compatibility across a wide range of popular systems.

The drives are designed with AI in mind, as they can support many of the latest AI-powered surveillance technologies – such as streaming multiple feeds from a single camera.

WD Purple range hard drives also boast Western Digital’s AllFrame™ technology, which improves ATA streaming to help reduce frame loss while improving overall video playback.

Most importantly, the WD Purple hard drives offer a workload rating of up to 180TB a year[1], an MTBF of up to 1 million hours[2], and a three-year limited warranty[3] – ensuring you don’t have to worry about faulty storage in your surveillance systems.

If you need an even more robust solution, the WD Purple Pro hard drives offer a workload rating of up to 550TB a year[1], an MTBF of up to 2.5 million hours[2], and a five-year limited warranty.

Click here to learn more about WD Purple and Purple Pro surveillance storage drives.

[1] Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive.

Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred x (8760 / recorded power-on hours). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

[2] MTBF specifications are based on a sample population and are estimated by statistical measurements and acceleration algorithms under typical operating conditions: workload of 90TB/year and drive temperature of 40°C. Derating of MTBF will occur above these parameters, up to 65°C drive temperature.

MTBF does not predict an individual drive’s reliability and does not constitute a warranty.

[3] See support.wdc.com/warranty for regional specific warranty details.