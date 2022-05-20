Command your connection with the new UrbanX Discord bot

You’ve experienced the frustration of having high ping when playing the latest games, and buffering when watching your favourite shows.

Leading gaming ISP, UrbanX, is solving these issues with its innovative Command your Connection Discord bot – which lets you optimise your connection, in real-time, for specific use cases such as gaming or streaming.

This service gives you the best online experience possible and is yet another reason why UrbanX is one of South Africa’s leading ISPs for gaming and streaming.

How to use the bot

UrbanX subscribers can use the Discord bot by joining the UrbanX Discord channel.

You can then submit the commands you want to use. These commands include the following:

The Command your Connection Discord bot provides incredible benefits to UrbanX subscribers, as it allows you to optimise your connection for the specific applications you are using and lets you see how well your connection is performing with real-time inbound and outbound traffic usage statistics.

There are three main priority modes to choose from:

Gaming – Lowers ping and stabilizes your connection so that you can hit every shot cleanly.

Lowers ping and stabilizes your connection so that you can hit every shot cleanly. Streaming – Optimises your connection to provide clear and stable picture quality when watching your favourite shows and movies online.

Optimises your connection to provide clear and stable picture quality when watching your favourite shows and movies online. Base – A default mode that is designed for multiple applications, and is also great for surfing the Internet.

UrbanX is able to offer these modes because the Command your Connection Discord bot integrates directly into the UrbanX core network and enables end-to-end prioritisation of your traffic.

The tool therefore offers superior optimisation and is easier to use than traditional router-based shaping.

Plans for the future

UrbanX already stands out from the crowd with this offer – and it has big plans to expand this service in the future.

This includes the ability to use the bot to request an upgrade to your Internet package, retrieve your billing information, and update your personal details.

UrbanX is also looking to extend its Command your Connection bot to WhatsApp, which will give even more subscribers access to the tool’s amazing capabilities.

About UrbanX

UrbanX is South Africa’s first dedicated gaming ISP, and offers lightning-fast and stable fibre connections for superior online gameplay.

It has entered into direct peering agreements and partnerships with popular games like League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Rocket League, Dota 2, and Call of Duty: Warzone to give you the best ping possible.

It also offers fast download and upload speeds so that you can download your favourite games and stream your favourite shows seamlessly.

