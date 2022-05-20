Hisense Super Brand Week – Awesome online deals from top retailers

Hisense’s highly-anticipated 2022 Super Brand Week promotion will run from 20-31 May.

This exciting annual sale gives Hisense fans access to great deals on the company’s premium products.

The top deals will be posted to the brand’s social media pages throughout the promotion, so follow Hisense on its social accounts to stay informed about the best offerings.

Hisense Super Brand Week deals will be available from a variety of leading Hisense trade partners – including Takealot, Makro, HiFi Corp, Everyshop, Hirsch’s, and Tafelberg Furnishers.

These deals will be online exclusive, so visit your favourite retailer’s website between 20-31 May to get your hands on the best Hisense specials.

Win with Hisense

As part of Hisense’s Super Brand Week, they will also be running a competition where those who purchase a Laser TV will receive a Gift Experience voucher worth R10,000.

If you share your proof of online purchase with Hisense, you will also stand a chance of winning an additional R15,000 Gift Experience voucher.

That’s not all: five lucky participants in this competition will win double tickets to the Coca Cola Trophy Tour Fan Experience, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the FIFA World Cup trophy in person ahead of football’s biggest competition taking place later this year.

New products launching soon

Hisense is excited to announce that it will launch a range of new products to the South African market on 15 June.

These products are from its home appliance range and includes five fridges and three washing machines.

All of these products offer incredible value and great features that will make them the perfect additions to your home.

Follow Hisense’s social media accounts for more information about these appliances.