Toshiba’s 2022 TV range is coming to South Africa this month

Toshiba is releasing several new TVs to the South African market in the coming weeks – ranging from entry-level models to flagship OLED TVs.

This announcement comes just over a year after Toshiba brought its TVs back to South Africa, and is proof of their huge popularity locally.

This popularity is due to the outstanding value-for-money the TVs offer, as they provide fantastic quality at an attractive price.

Toshiba expects this popularity to rise further this year when it launches its 2022 models.

The new models include the following:

S25 – Entry-level TV that offers high-quality picture and sound for its segment.

– Entry-level TV that offers high-quality picture and sound for its segment. V35 – Entry-level Smart TV with a sports mode.

– Entry-level Smart TV with a sports mode. C350 – Mid-range 4K TV with HDR 10.

– Mid-range 4K TV with HDR 10. M550 – High-end 4K Smart TV with a wide colour gamut.

– High-end 4K Smart TV with a wide colour gamut. Z770 – Flagship 4K Android TV with Quantum Dot Colours.

– Flagship 4K Android TV with Quantum Dot Colours. X8900 – Flagship 4K OLED TV with incredible contrasts and deep blacks.

It will also offer multiple sizes within each series, ranging from 32 inches up to 75 inches.

Must-buy TVs

These TVs are a must-buy because of features such as their new, finely-tuned REGZA Engine 4K Pro chip, which offers powerful performance to support stunning picture quality at high resolutions.

Quantum Dot Colour further enhances your viewing experience by delivering over 1 billion colours, while AI Ultra Essential PQ technology analyses every scene and adjusts the image parameters accordingly for the clearest picture yet.

You will also benefit from dazzling images thanks to high peak brightness levels, and HDR works with the TVs’ high native refresh rates to provide clear and smooth action scenes.

Toshiba’s focus extends to its unit design, too – which provides a minimalist look to suit any room – and these TVs are equipped with the latest sound technology to ensure that you‘re always in the thick of the action.

Official television for FIFA 2022

Toshiba has more exciting news for 2022: it is the official TV supplier and sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Its outstanding TVs are ideal for watching all the matches with your family and friends, thanks to cinema-quality sound and an immersive picture that will make you forget you are sitting at home on your couch.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November to 18 December, and South Africans can track their favourite teams on the extensive range of locally-available Toshiba TVs.

Get your Toshiba TV

Toshiba’s new TVs will launch in May 2022 and will be available exclusively from its two major trade partners – Makro and Takealot.

The Toshiba Z770 series, which comprises 55-inch and 65-inch models, will be available exclusively from Makro, while all other models will be available from Takealot.

Learn more about Toshiba’s incredible TVs.