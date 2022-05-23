Mediabox Maverick – Enjoy tons of content in 4K including Disney+

Mediabox’s Maverick is the ultimate Android streaming box, as it offers many apps and features that are backed up by powerful hardware.

This media hub turns your TV into a smart device that lets you stream your favourite content on a variety of popular services in up to 4K – and it’s easy to set up, even if you’re not technically inclined.

We unpack the Maverick’s top features below.

The Maverick viewing experience

The Maverick completely revolutionises the viewing experience of your traditional TV.

It runs Android 9 or 10, which gives you access to the Google Play store and a wide variety of Google apps.

This lets you watch your favourite content on international streaming platforms – such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. It also supports Disney+, which was recently launched in South Africa, as well as local content services like Showmax and DStv Now.

The full list of popular apps and services you can enjoy on your Mediabox Maverick includes:

Disney+

Showmax

Google Play

YouTube

Prime Video

DStv Now

Netflix

SuperSport

Vimeo

RedBull TV

Spotify

TuneIn

The Maverick then supports streaming in up to 4K quality at 60Hz, along with HDR10, for the fullest viewing experience.

This is complemented by its 8th-gen TruLife Image Engine to ensure you get the best possible performance from your Maverick.

Powerful hardware

The Maverick offers dual-band Wi-Fi so your 4K content never buffers, while HDMI 2.1 ensures content plays at up to 60Hz on your TV.

It is powered by a 2GHz quad-core A53-Cortex processor and 2GB DDR4 RAM to ensure a smooth navigation and streaming experience, too.

Additionally, users get 8GB to store their apps and other content – and you can watch content from your external storage drive through its USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports.

The Maverick is also equipped with an Ultra-Low Power mode that saves you electricity, and the device can be woken up with voice control.

Additionally, you will have peace of mind as the Maverick is equipped with a variety of security features to keep you protected, while Mediabox offers a local support call centre for any queries and assistance.

Get yours now

The Mediabox Maverick is available from a wide variety of local stores including Makro, Computer Mania, Takelaot, Incredible Connection, Hifi Corporation and Checkers Hyper, just to name a few!

Its specifications are listed below.